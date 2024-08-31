Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

The Eagles employ a couple of Georgia defensive tackles already in Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, so yes, I can feel your eyerolls. Still, he's a logical fit in the Eagles' scheme.

With Davis out of the way at Georgia in 2023, Stackhouse got more playing time. He does not have the same type of athleticism that Davis and Carter do for players their size, and he's a little more one-dimensional, but he is a very good run-stuffing 1-tech.



Stackhouse's stats aren't impressive. He has three career sacks and eight career tackles for loss. Of course, Davis and Carter didn't exactly have eye-popping stats in Georgia's defensive scheme either. The Eagles were not turned off by a lack on on-paper production from Davis or Carter, and likely wouldn't be with Stackhouse either.

Stackhouse is being projected by some as a first-round pick. That's too rich for my blood for a DT whose primary function is stopping the run. But with, saaayyyy, a Day 2 pick... sure. It's also worth noting that Milton Williams is in the final year of his contract.

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia (6'5, 245): (14) Clemson at (1) Georgia, 12:00 p.m.

With Darnell Washington and Brock Bowers off to the NFL, Delp will get his opportunity to be the top tight end at Georgia in 2024.

Delp has some speed and run-after-catch ability, and he has the versatility to line up all over the formation. Dude has to stop trying to hurdle everyone, though. His 2023 targets:

Dallas Goedert turns 30 in January and he is entering his seventh NFL season. He is only under contract through the 2025 season. A Day 2 selection of a tight end would not be surprising.

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (6'1, 230): (14) Georgia at (1) Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Carter is uber-athletic, and almost something of a linebacker / slot corner hybrid with great cover skills and ability as a blitzer. The first highlight below, I mean, just, lol:

In 2022, Carter filled up the stat sheet with 73 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two INTs, two forced fumbles, and eight PBUs. They were down a smidge in 2023.

Carter is being projected as a fringe first-round prospect. Here is every draft expert who projects a running back or linebacker to the Eagles in mock drafts:

So I'd like to be crystal clear that the Eagles are highly unlikely to draft Carter should he solidify his stock as a first round talent. Maybe if he is available in Round 2 the Eagles would make an exception for a linebacker who does so many things?

Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia (6'6, 317): (8) Penn State at West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

Milum started eight games at RT as a freshman in 2021, and has started at LT since. He's ill-tempered.

He's an aggressive run blocker, and has good feet in pass pro. Probably a Day 2 guy.

With each new season lately, Lane Johnson keeps saying he wants to play two or three more seasons, so who the hell knows when the Eagles will look for his replacement. I don't know if I have another year of profiling boring offensive tackles in me.

Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State (6'3, 252): (8) Penn State at West Virginia, 12:00 p.m.

Carter mainly played off-ball linebacker for Penn State his first two seasons, but he is moving to the edge in 2024. It has always fascinated me how they didn't think to do that with Micah Parsons.

Carter had 56 tackles 6.5 sacks, four PBUs, and two FFs in 2022 as a freshman. He had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five PBUs, an INT, and a FF as a sophomore in 2023.

As you can see in the below highlight video, he's explosive, violent, and can play in space.

The Eagles are prioritizing versatility defensively, and Carter would be an outstanding fit. He'll be a first-round pick if he's productive on the edge in 2024.