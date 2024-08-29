Analyzing the Eagles' practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday that they signed 14 players to their practice squad. There are three remaining practice squad spots left to fill. I'll attempt to order these guys by importance:

• OL Nick Gates: All throughout training camp, Brett Toth was the team's second center, while Gates, who has center experience in his background, mainly played guard. Toth was a bubble player at 53-man cutdowns, while Gates was more of a longshot. Both got cut, as did rookie center Dylan McMahon, leaving the Eagles with no backup center on the roster, unless you count Landon Dickerson, who the team assuredly does not want to have to move away from LG.

So who is the backup center? Is it Gates, or is it Toth, who the Eagles "hosted for a visit," per Aaron Wilson.

"Hosted Brett Toth for a visit," lol, as if he doesn't live in an attic somewhere at the NovaCare complex.

Anyway, to be determined how all this practice squad backup center drama plays out. But Gates is the most important practice squad guy, for now, unless Toth eventually signs.

• TE Jack Stoll: Stoll was the Eagles' TE for 2.5 seasons from the time they traded Zach Ertz midseason in 2021 through the 2023 season. During the 2024 offseason, the Eagles opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent, and he signed with the Giants, who released him at cutdowns.

As a receiver, Stoll isn't exactly Tony Gonzalez, as he has just 20 career catches. As a blocker, he was fine, but certainly not anything like a sixth offensive lineman. I thought the Eagles could have exercised a little more creativity with their acquisition of a TE3, instead of bringing Stoll back, but whatever. He could be a gameday callup Week 1 as well.



• OL Dylan McMahon: McMahon had a reasonably good enough camp that he should have made the roster, in my opinion, but the Eagles rolled the dice by waiving him at cutdowns. He cleared waivers and rejoined the team on the practice squad, where he can continue to develop under Jeff Stoutland.

• S Caden Sterns: Sterns was a Broncos fifth-round pick in 2021, while Vic Fangio was Denver's head coach. He played in 15 games as a rookie in 2021, starting two. He had a promising season, collecting 28 tackles, 2 INTs, 5 pass breakups, and 2 sacks. His 2022 season got off to a great start, as he had 21 tackles, 2 INTs, and 4 pass breakups in just 5 games. However, he suffered a hip injury that required surgery and his season was over. In 2023, Sterns played in one game, but tore his patellar tendon and his season was over once again.

The Broncos waived Sterns during 2024 training camp, and he was claimed by the Panthers, who then released him two days later after he failed his physical. The Eagles then scooped him up, unbothered that he was still hurt. Interesting pickup. Sterns showed that he could play, when healthy, and he feels like a guy who the Eagles can call up if they suffer some injuries at safety.

• LB Brandon Smith: Smith is big, fast, and athletic, and is an out-of-the-box special teamer who also showed some promise at linebacker during camp. If the Eagles were a little thinner at linebacker this year, like they were during camp last year, Smith might've made the team.

• WR Parris Campbell: I suppose the Eagles are one injury away at wide receiver from feeling like they need a veteran to fill the WR3 role, which is likely Campbell's purpose for being on the practice squad.

• LB Oren Burks: Burks missed almost all of camp with a knee injury and then played well in the final preseason game against the Vikings' third stringers.



• RB Tyrion Davis-Price: TDP was clearly the best of the backs who had little chance of making the team, and sure enough, he's back on the practice squad. Intriguing runner, can't catch. Even if a back goes down and he gets a gameday callup he's unlikely to see many (if any) touches.



• DT Gabe Hall: Developmental guy, didn't show much in camp, but he's the only interior defensive lineman on the practice squad, for now.



• S Andre' Sam: Sam quietly had a good camp for an undrafted longshot. The Eagles kept five safeties at cutdowns, not including Sydney Brown, who will return from PUP at some point.



• QB Will Grier: Grier is a liaison between Kellen Moore and the top three quarterbacks.



• TE E.J. Jenkins: Developmental guy, likely won't be called up anytime soon, as evidenced by the team's acquisition of Stoll and their decision to use one of their eight IR-DFR designations on Albert Okwuegbunam.

• WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint: Undrafted rookie free agent who signed with the Commanders. 7 catches for 77 yards in the preseason, 535 receiving yards in his best season at Georgia.



• OL Laekin Vakalahi (exempt): If I were an alien dropped down onto Eagles training camp with no prior knowledge of who the players were and were asked to pick out the offensive lineman who looked like he had never played football before, I wouldn't have chosen Vakalahi. He didn't look out of place.



