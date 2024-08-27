Analysis of the Eagles' initial 2024 53-man roster

The Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster is set! Well, until they make more changes, which should be right around the corner.

But let's analyze the initial 53.



Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Hurts had a stellar camp, but did not play at all during the preseason games. Will his strong summer carry over into the fall?

Pickett and McKee battled it out for the No. 2 job, and my guess is that Pickett will be Hurts' backup Week 1, though perhaps not meritoriously.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley

As long as he stays healthy, Barkley will get the most touches among this group of backs, obviously, but Gainwell and Shipley will also have roles on gameday.

Wide receiver (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson

Brown and Smith are the star players, Dotson is the newcomer WR3, Covey is the punt returner who could have an increased role in the regular offense, and Wilson will likely be inactive on gameday and develop behind the scenes.

Tight end (2): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra

It is unlikely that the Eagles will go into the season with just two tight ends. Expect them to add one before Week 1.

Offensive line (9): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Tyler Steen, Trevor Keegan, Darian Kinnard

The surprise move along the offensive line was cutting sixth-round rookie Dylan McMahon, who I believe showed some promise in camp. The Eagles also cut Brett Toth, who I assume will come back to the practice squad and be elevated Week 1 against the Packers. But as is, the Eagles don't have a backup center on the roster, unless you count Landon Dickerson. If McMahon gets claimed and Toth signs elsewhere, they're going to have to scramble to find a backup center.

Otherwise, Kinnard was a bubble player who earned a spot.

Edge defenders (6): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Patrick Johnson

Huff still has to prove that he can be a three-down defensive lineman in the NFL. Sweat is in a contract year after the team put him on the trade block this offseason. Smith played quite a bit during the preseason game, signaling that the Eagles wanted to see more from here. There are a bunch of guys with a lot to prove on the edge, and this could be a position the team addresses at the trade deadline if one of more of these guys disappoint through the first half of the season.

Graham is playing his final season in the NFL, while the fast and physical Hunt will be playing in his first.

The first five guys listed above were always locks, while Johnson played himself onto the roster for the fourth straight season after he had a strong showing in training camp and the preseason games.

Interior defensive line (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker

Carter and Davis have talent, but they have to prove that they have the stamina to make it through a full season in top condition. Williams will have a bigger role this season with Fletcher Cox out of the way. Tuipulotu, Ojomo, and Booker are all young backups.

Linebacker (5): Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter, Ben VanSumeren

This group of linebackers should be better than the slop the Eagles fielded in 2023. To be determined if one of more of them develop into decent starters.

Cornerback (6): Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks

No real surprises here. Slay is the seasoned vet, and then the Eagles have a whole lot of youth and promise at corner. Will the young guys live up to their potential?

Josh Jobe got cut. Having other good special teamers made him expendable.

Safety (5): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum James Bradberry

It will be interesting to see if McMahon gets claimed by another team. If so, the Eagles will have lost him so that they could keep a cooked player in Bradberry.

McCollum had a strong summer and cracked the 53 as a bubble player.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

None of the Eagles' specialists had competition during training camp.

