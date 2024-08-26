Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.

• OL Max Scharping, per Aaron Wilson. Scharping has played in 79 games (33 starts) over a five-year NFL career. He was one of several experienced veteran offensive linemen that the Eagles tried out this summer, along with Nick Gates and Matt Hennessy. Scharping played tackle, guard, and even some center during training camp.



• WR Austin Watkins, per Andrew DiCecco. Watkins has good size and he made a few nice plays during camp, but was never a real threat to make the roster. He has bounced around the NFL, CFL, and USFL.



• WR Griffin Hebert, per DiCecco. Hebert had a 35-yard catch-and-run on an off-target throw from Tanner McKee during the final preseason game, and three catches overall. He was a late addition to the training camp roster.



• DE Tarron Jackson, per DiCecco. Jackson was an Eagles sixth-round pick in 2021. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, both on special teams an in the regular defense. He finished the 2021 season with 18 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. His progress stalled in 2022, when he only appeared in 4 games all season, playing just 27 defensive snaps. In 2023, he failed to stand out in training camp and did not make the 53-man roster, but was brought back to the practice squad. In 2024, once again he did not make the initial 53, and may not be brought back to the practice squad.

• S Andre' Sam, per DiCecco. Sam is a 25-year-old undrafted rookie who played at three different colleges (McNeese State, Marshall, and LSU). He had a pretty good camp for a player considered a longshot at the start of the summer. The Eagles will very likely look to bring him back to the practice squad.



• TE Kevin Foelsch, per DiCecco. Foelsch was an in-camp waiver claim after the Eagles suffered some injuries at tight end.



• WR Ainias Smith seems to be headed to injured reserve in the near future. Howie Roseman or an Eagles PR rep had Ian Rapoport tweet the following:



The NFL is allowing two IR-DFR (designated for return) designations before 53-man cutdowns for the first time this season. Previously, players could not go on IR until after 53-man cutdowns. The Eagles seem to be making quick use of that new rule.

