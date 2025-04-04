Three men fatally struck by Amtrak train in Bucks County identified

The three people fatally struck by an Amtrak train in Bristol Borough on Thursday night have been identified by the Bucks County Coroner's Office as Christopher Cramp, 56, and his sons David, 31, and Thomas, 24.

The death of the younger son was ruled a suicide, officials said. The other deaths were deemed accidental.

The men were struck around 6 p.m. near Bristol Station at Beaver and Prospect streets, officials said. All three died of blunt impact injuries.

Bristol Borough Police Chief David Moors called the crash an "absolute tragedy" during a press conference Thursday night, 6ABC reported. Officers had been called to the scene for a report that three men were on the tracks.

"They attempted to go up onto the rail line to remove the subjects, but didn't get up to the tracks before the Acela contacted the individuals," Moors said.

Bristol police had not provided updates about the circumstances leading up to the crash as of Friday afternoon.

None of the 236 passengers and crew aboard the Amtrak train were injured. The train was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Virginia.

The crash prompted Amtrak to shut down service between New York and Philadelphia for several hours before it was restored with restricted speeds at 10:45 p.m. SEPTA also temporarily suspended service on its Trenton Line during the investigation.

Christopher Cramp was a father of five and a homeless advocate who had worked for Bucks County's Department of Housing and Community Development, the Bucks County Courier Times reported.

The crash was the second fatal train collision in Bucks County this week. On Wednesday morning, an Amtrak train traveling from Washington, D.C., to Boston struck and killed a person on the tracks near Cornwells Heights Station in Bensalem Township. Authorities have not identified the person killed in Wednesday's crash.