More Sports:

August 30, 2024

Eagles name 2024 team captains

Jalen Hurts is keeping the C on his chest while left tackle Jordan Mailata will wear one for the first time.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Bucs-Wild-Card-nfl-1.15.24-.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts will keep a C on his chest.

The new NFL season and Week 1 down in Brazil are drawing near.

As one of the last orders of business before finally getting 2024 underway, the Eagles named their team captains. 

Here's the list of who will be wearing Cs this season from the team's announcement on Friday...

Offense: QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown, RT Lane Johnson, LT Jordan Mailata. 

Defense: DE Brandon Graham, CB Darius Slay.

Special Teams: K Jake Elliott.

That comes out to seven captains and a pretty similar leadership group compared to last year, as six of those Eagles all wore Cs in 2023.

Mailata will be a first-time captain this year as a valuable part of the offensive line, especially since Jason Kelce retired. 

Fletcher Cox also retired and was a captain on defense last season, but the Eagles chose not to add another C on that side of the ball and just kept it to Slay and Graham on his 15th and final season. 

Star receiver DeVonta Smith was a captain in 2023, as well, but didn't retain the letter for this season. Highly doubtful that does anything to affect his production though. Based on camp, he seems ready to go regardless.

The Eagles' season opener against the Packers in São Paolo is next Friday night. The team announced earlier Friday that they'll be wearing their white jerseys with their black pants and helmets for it.

Mailbag: Projecting an Eagles position of need at the 2024 trade deadline

