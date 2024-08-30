Feria del Barrio, a festival to celebrate Latino food, music and art, is turning 40

One of the largest celebrations of Latino culture is entering middle age with its 40th anniversary festival in North Philadelphia next week.

Feria del Barrio returns to El Centro de Oro, the section of Fairhill that roughly spans 5th Street from Lehigh to Indiana avenues. (You can find it by literally following the yellow road; a curving painted pattern stretches down the sidewalk.) Musicians, vendors and performers will entertain crowds Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon-4:30 p.m. during this rain-or-shine event.

Comics writer Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez is one of the confirmed artists in attendance. The scribe, who created the Puerto Rican superhero La Borinqueña, will be handing out books and figurines at the Taller Puertorriqueño cultural center at 2600 N. 5th St., one of the hubs of the festival.

Scheduled performers include Los Pueblitos, the children's dance group at Taller Puertorriqueño, as well as bands specializing in Puerto Rican and Colombian musical traditions. A troupe of salsa dancers will close out the festival.

Visitors can also expect crafts and plenty of food with Latino roots. The free, family-friendly event typically attracts thousands, so come prepared for a very large party.

Sunday, Sept. 8 | Noon-4:30 p.m.

El Centro de Oro

5th Street and Lehigh Avenue

