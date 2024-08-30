More Events:

August 30, 2024

Feria del Barrio, a festival to celebrate Latino food, music and art, is turning 40

The annual event will be held along the El Centro de Oro in Fairhill on Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon-4:30 p.m.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Culture
Feria del Barrio Provided image/Taller Puertorriqueño

The annual Feria del Barrio features dance, music and art celebrating Latino culture. It will span the El Centro de Oro section of Fairhill.

One of the largest celebrations of Latino culture is entering middle age with its 40th anniversary festival in North Philadelphia next week.

Feria del Barrio returns to El Centro de Oro, the section of Fairhill that roughly spans 5th Street from Lehigh to Indiana avenues. (You can find it by literally following the yellow road; a curving painted pattern stretches down the sidewalk.) Musicians, vendors and performers will entertain crowds Sunday, Sept. 8, from noon-4:30 p.m. during this rain-or-shine event.

MORE: On stage in September: The Fringe Festival, 'POTUS' and 'Cyrano De Bergerac'

Comics writer Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez is one of the confirmed artists in attendance. The scribe, who created the Puerto Rican superhero La Borinqueña, will be handing out books and figurines at the Taller Puertorriqueño cultural center at 2600 N. 5th St., one of the hubs of the festival.

Scheduled performers include Los Pueblitos, the children's dance group at Taller Puertorriqueño, as well as bands specializing in Puerto Rican and Colombian musical traditions. A troupe of salsa dancers will close out the festival.

Visitors can also expect crafts and plenty of food with Latino roots. The free, family-friendly event typically attracts thousands, so come prepared for a very large party.

Feria del Barrio

Sunday, Sept. 8 | Noon-4:30 p.m.
El Centro de Oro
5th Street and Lehigh Avenue

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Culture Philadelphia Performances Food North Philadelphia Latin America Latinx Fairhill

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Philly skyline image during summer months

Opinion: 'Step up Philly, build 76 Place'

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Dave McCormick mistakes Mississippi city for Philadelphia, PA

Dave McCormick Philadelphia

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Women's Health

Women who get their tubes tied are more likely to get pregnant than previously thought, study finds

Tubal Litigation Pregnancy

Food & Drink

Wawa to offer free coffee for teachers and school staff

wawa free coffee teachers

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Entertainment

Here are some comedy show highlights happening in September

Hannah Gadsby comedy

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved