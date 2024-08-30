On stage in September: The Fringe Festival, 'POTUS' and 'Cyrano De Bergerac'

We've made it, folks. It's officially the start of theater season in Philly, with a number of local venues launching their 2024-2025 seasons in September.

The Philadelphia Fringe Festival kicks things off with hundreds of shows at theaters across the city, and a musical telling of the life of George Michael holds us over until "The Book of Mormon" hits the Academy of Music in October. Meanwhile, the Arden Theatre puts on an election-themed performance in "POTUS," and the Bristol Riverside Theatre shows us a never-ending game of cards.

Below, check out 10 can't-miss performances coming to the Philadelphia stage in September.

Sept. 5-29 | FringeArts

One of Philadelphia's biggest theater events of the year kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5, with more than 300 indie shows. Plus, there will be workshops, comedy, opera and more taking over the community. There's too many to name them all, but we've got eyes on Pig Iron's "Poor Judge," a satirical show called "Nosejob," Black Circus Week and an ode to the tomato.

Sept. 5-Oct. 6 | Lantern Theater Company



Catch the Philadelphia premiere of Anna Ziegler's show on Ludlow Street this month. The play tells the story of two couples who seem written in the stars but have conflicting views of obligation and independence, centering on the human desire for connection. Tickets start at $25.

Sept. 10-29 | Bristol Riverside Theatre



This Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set on the front porch of the Bentley Nursing Home, when one resident beats another at a game of gin rummy — again and again and again. Tensions and stakes rise with every game in this humorous show. Tickets start at $15.

Sept. 12-Oct. 6 | Arden Theatre

Fans of "Veep" might want to turn their eyes to the stage for Selina Fillinger's show, which is also called "Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive." Seven women attempt to put out the fires of a PR nightmare at the White House. The all-women show is described as a "hilarious homage to the women who keep things running and get the job done." Tickets start at $32.



Sept. 13-29 | Old Academy Players

Set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights movement, a pro-segregation state senator and a state librarian go head to head about a children's book about a black rabbit marrying a white rabbit in "Alabama Story." Meanwhile, a Black man and a privileged white woman who were once childhood friends reunite in adulthood. The play is based on the true story of "The Rabbits’ Wedding," written by the illustrator of "Charlotte's Web." Tickets are $25.

Sept 13-29 | South Camden Theatre Company

Based on the 1984 cult film of the same name, "The Toxic Avenger" is a comedic musical about an "unlikely hero" determined to clean up toxic goo in his town, his girlfriend and a corrupt New Jersey mayor (Pennsylvanians, hold your jokes). The show combines environmental activism, quite literal toxic love and the stereotype of our neighbors across the river. Tickets start at $10.

Sept. 18-Oct. 13 | People's Light



Korean American violinist Mira and her boyfriend Beckett spend time reconnecting with her estranged grandfather in the mountains of North Carolina. With a fiddle, mandolin and banjo, all three explore how to heal wounds with music in the bluegrass/Americana style. Tickets start at $42, or $32 for previews.

Sept. 19 | Ensemble Arts

The concert-style show tells the life of George Michael through his songs. Follow Michael from his start with Wham! through his solo career featuring hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go,” “Freedom,” “Faith,” “Careless Whisper” and “Father Figure.” Tickets for the one-night-only show start at $39.

Sept. 19-Oct. 13 | Inis Nua Theatre Company



Nigerian playwright Bisi Adigun and popular Irish writer Roddy Doyle bring a new adaptation to J.M. Synge’s 1907 play. Young hero Christy Mahon is reimagined as a Nigerian refugee telling his story at a Dublin pub in the hopes of saving his life. Tickets start at $14.

Sept. 25-Oct. 20 | Quintessence Theatre Group

Quintessence Theatre premieres a new adaption of the play that inspired approximately a million sitcom scenes and romantic comedies. Ugly-but-smart Cyrano loans his poetry to dumb-but-pretty Christian to win well-read Roxanne in an infamous love triangle. Tickets start at $25.