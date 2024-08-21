U.S. fertility rate continued downward trend in 2023, CDC data shows

The U.S. birth rate continued to decline last year, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday.

The fertility rate in 2023 dropped 3% compared with the previous year — from 56.0 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2022 to 54.5 births in 2023, the report showed. The birth rate, which is calculated by dividing the number of live births in a population in a year by the midyear resident population, dropped 2%.

These dips continue a downward trend in fertility and birth rates since the economic crisis that began in 2007, with the exception of 2021 when there was a small increase of 71,000 babies born during the pandemic.