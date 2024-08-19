More Health:

August 19, 2024

Scrolling through videos on your phone only makes boredom worse

To find greater fulfillment, new research suggests watching a video in full. 'Digital switching' makes content seem meaningless.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Social Media
Phone Scrolling Boredom Karolina Kaboompics/Pexels

Trying to relieve boredom by quickly scrolling through videos makes people more bored, a new study finds.

People often pass time by scrolling social media — perhaps in the hopes of finding some interesting videos to alleviate boredom. But new research has found that endlessly swiping actually may have the opposite effect.

Quickly scrolling through online videos makes people more bored and less satisfied or engaged with the content they are viewing, according to a study published Monday by the American Psychological Association.

The study — which included seven experiments involving 1,200 people from the U.S. and Canada — particularly observed the effects of "digital switching," which is when people watch only short snippets of videos or fast-forward through them. The participants predicted they would feel less bored by switching videos, rather than watching them in full, but the opposite was true.

One two-part experiment asked participants to watch a 10-minute YouTube video without being able to fast-forward through it. Then they were allowed to freely switch between seven, 5-minute videos within 10 minutes. They said they felt less bored when watching the 10-minute video than when they could scroll through multiple shorter videos. They also reported that the experience of watching the 10-minute video was more satisfying, engaging and meaningful. 

"Digital switching may make the content of online videos seem meaningless, because people don't have time to engage with or understand the content," lead study author Katy Tam said.

Researchers said the study's findings may not be representative of the U.S. population, because participants in several experiments were Canadian college students, so the findings may differ by age or experience with digital media. 

The study did not examine whether shorter attention spans contributed to increases in boredom or digital switching, but there has been growing concern in recent years about shrinking attention spans. The problem is compounded by the crop of social media platforms and messaging apps that are designed to command users' focus. The constant temptation presented by phone notifications, forces the brain to shift gears between tasks. This causes the brain to become used to constant diversions and even begin to habitually seek them out, Time magazine reported last year. 

The negative impacts of spending time on social media are well-documented. In April, the American Psychological Association warned of the risks that scrolling and push notifications present – particularly for young people whose brains are still developing. They are more prone to distractions and less likely to disengage from addictive experiences.

Either way, many people will go to great lengths to avoid feelings of restlessness or emptiness that are triggered by boredom, the researchers said. And short videos on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram offer an easily accessible way to do so. People also can get caught up in "doomscrolling," or mindlessly spending large amounts of time consuming negative news. The habit can worsen mental health issues or lead to insomnia, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Tips to stop mindlessly scrolling

There are ways to limit bad scrolling habits. Try putting your phone away, scheduling designated days to be fully offline, deleting apps you don't want to use often, and bringing a book or journal when you're on the go so you have something else to occupy your attention. 

You also can set up scrolling time limits by using your phone's alarm feature, the "Focus" app, or options like Instagram's "take a break" feature. When you are scrolling, though, you can get the most out of what you're watching and avoid boredom by taking in videos in full. 

"If people want a more enjoyable experience when watching videos, they can try to stay focused on the content and minimize digital switching," Tam said. "Just like paying for a more immersive experience in a movie theater, more enjoyment comes from immersing oneself in online videos rather than swiping through them."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Social Media Philadelphia Wellness Research Studies Adult Health Boredom

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

IBX: The Cover Story: Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health
Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Bridge into Wildwood Crest will be closed to traffic for 'many weeks' due to mechanical problems, officials say

middle thorofare bridge closed

Mental Health

Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

Mental Health

ASMR is still an internet sensation, and studies suggest it may help with anxiety

ASMR Anxiety Stress

Recreation

Formula One arcade with simulated racing planned in Center City

F1 Arcade Philly

Sixers

One thought on each member of the Sixers' likely final roster

Yabusele 8.18.24

Festivals

Inaugural Pennsylvania Chocolate and Coffee Festival set for September

Chocolate Coffee Festival

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved