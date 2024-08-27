More Health:

August 27, 2024

Free COVID-19 test kits to be available again this fall, U.S. health officials say

The federal government is reviving a program that allows each household to order up to four kits.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention COVID-19
Free COVID Tests Alexandra Koch/Pixabay

U.S. households will be able to order up to four free COVID-19 tests through COVIDtests.gov starting at the end of September.

With COVID-19 infections spiking around the country, the federal government will again offer free at-home tests, starting in late September. 

Every U.S. household will be able to order up to four COVID tests that can detect the variants currently circulating, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

MORE: Zepbound, a popular weight-loss drug, is getting a price cut

The federal government has distributed more than 900 million free tests through the program that has been operating on and off since 2022. The free COVID tests will be available through COVIDtests.gov. The at-home tests usually provide results in 30 minutes or less.

Philadelphia's health department also offers free at-home test kits at five resource hubs.

Vaccines are the best way to protect against COVID, health experts say, but testing helps people decide whether they need to take steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people with COVID return to normal activities once any fever is gone and symptoms have been improving for 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration approved new vaccines that target the variants behind the summer COVID surge. The CDC recommends people six months and older get the updated COVID vaccine, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated before.

Philadelphia has seen an increase in COVID infections, emergency department visits where people test positive for the virus and COVID-related hospitalizations. But there has not been an uptick in COVID-related deaths, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention COVID-19 Philadelphia Illness CDC Coronavirus Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr. Soans in Surgery

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
LIMITED - lane-johnson-audience.

IBX: The Cover Story: Paving the Lane to Better Mental Health

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to run more Regional Rail trains on weekends

SEPTA Regional Rail

Travel

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Fitness

Being more flexible may extend your life; here are some stretching exercises that can help

flexibility longetivity

Music

Temple's band will perform at 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Temple Marching Band Thanksgiving parade

Eagles

Ranking the best backup quarterbacks ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Carson Wentz Chiefs

Family-Friendly

Museum of the American Revolution to offer free admission to kids during Labor Day weekend

museum american revolution labor day

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved