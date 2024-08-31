Megabus routes through Philly affected by bankruptcy and new partnerships

Those planning to travel for the Labor Day weekend may find that Megabus is not as simple an option as they remember. With its parent company Coach USA declaring bankruptcy in June, its routes were taken over by other bus companies this month.

Peter Pan Bus Lines is now serving routes that go between Philly, New York City, Baltimore and Washington D.C., while Fullington Trailways will allow travel between Philly, New York, State College and Pittsburgh.

Passengers who booked their trips on or before Aug. 15 were contacted to reschedule their trips. The Megabus website is still live and allows anyone to reserve trips, albeit for Peter Pan and Fullington travel services. Routes that served stops including Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond and several other cities in the southern United States were discontinued.

Currently, the Megabus stops in Philly are at Schuylkill Avenue and Walnut Street, close to William H. Gray 30th Street Station, and in Northern Liberties at 520 North Christopher Columbus Blvd. Previously, the second Megabus stop in Philly was located on 6th and Market streets.

Megabus parent company Coach USA commenced Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in June, citing lower ridership and demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shifting locations of inner city bus stops and the sudden changes in bus routes are part of accumulating issues for bus riders traveling to and from Philly. In June 2023, the city's Greyhound station closed after 35 years.

Temporary bus stops on the curbsides of streets like Market Street have caused congestion, and passengers have lacked shelter or sitting areas while waiting. Philadelphia still lacks a proper bus terminal after the Greyhound station closed.