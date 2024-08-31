More News:

August 31, 2024

Megabus routes through Philly affected by bankruptcy and new partnerships

Peter Pan Bus Lines and Fullington Trailways have taken over several of the company's services in the wake of its financial troubles.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Megabus
Megabus routes Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Above, a Megabus stop near 30th Street Station, pictured in 2018. This Megabus stop is now at Schuykill and Walnut Street, with another at 520 North Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Those planning to travel for the Labor Day weekend may find that Megabus is not as simple an option as they remember. With its parent company Coach USA declaring bankruptcy in June, its routes were taken over by other bus companies this month.

Peter Pan Bus Lines is now serving routes that go between Philly, New York City, Baltimore and Washington D.C., while Fullington Trailways will allow travel between Philly, New York, State College and Pittsburgh.

MORE: Donald Trump's former national security advisor wrote a book about his time in the White House; here's what he said

Passengers who booked their trips on or before Aug. 15 were contacted to reschedule their trips. The Megabus website is still live and allows anyone to reserve trips, albeit for Peter Pan and Fullington travel services. Routes that served stops including Dallas, Atlanta, Richmond and several other cities in the southern United States were discontinued.

Currently, the Megabus stops in Philly are at Schuylkill Avenue and Walnut Street, close to William H. Gray 30th Street Station, and in Northern Liberties at 520 North Christopher Columbus Blvd. Previously, the second Megabus stop in Philly was located on 6th and Market streets.

Megabus parent company Coach USA commenced Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in June, citing lower ridership and demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shifting locations of inner city bus stops and the sudden changes in bus routes are part of accumulating issues for bus riders traveling to and from Philly. In June 2023, the city's Greyhound station closed after 35 years. 

Temporary bus stops on the curbsides of streets like Market Street have caused congestion, and passengers have lacked shelter or sitting areas while waiting. Philadelphia still lacks a proper bus terminal after the Greyhound station closed.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Megabus Philadelphia Buses Bankruptcy

Videos

Featured

Limited - CBF - Bridges

Annual Covered Bridge & Arts Festival returns to Central PA this fall
Philly skyline image during summer months

Opinion: 'Step up Philly, build 76 Place'

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

City exploring adding concrete barriers to bike lanes, official says

Bike lane Cherelle Parker

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers

Limited - Eyeries

Wellness

Living near trees may help reduce heart disease risk; here's how Philly residents can get them planted at their homes

Tree neighborhood health

Media

FOX29 meteorologist Sue Serio diagnosed with breast cancer

Sue Serio Cancer

Phillies

Phillies outfield confidence meter: Which outfielders can Rob Thomson rely on most moving forward?

Outfield 8.28

Festivals

Feria del Barrio, a celebration of Latino culture, is turning 40

Feria del Barrio

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved