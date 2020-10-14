Adam Sandler buys guitars from Philly shop during filming of 'Hustle'

Adam Sandler has been in Philadelphia this month filming a new movie for Netflix, and he's apparently doing a bit of shopping while's he's here.

The "Uncut Gems" and "Billy Madison" star (among too many classics to name) rung up the owners of Fishtown's DiPinto Guitars on Tuesday to have them bring some custom instruments over to his trailer. Production crews have been spotted at locations including Girard College and 13th and Market Streets in Center City.

It's unclear whether the recording referenced in the Instagram post is connected to "Hustle," the Netflix project whose credits include Springhill Entertainment, the production company led by NBA superstar LeBron James.

DiPinto Guitars, located on Girard Avenue, was founded in 1995 and sells custom, used and vintage guitars and basses, along with other instruments and musical equipment. Philly folk rocker Kurt Vile is known to sometimes play DePinto's Belvedere Deluxe guitar at live shows.



Sandler, of course, is legendary for his humorous rock and acoustic sets that accompany his standup comedy routine. His 2018 Netflix special, "100% Fresh," features a storytelling collection of songs played at comedy clubs, concert halls and even a subway station.

Coming off his acclaimed role in the Safdie brothers' psychological thriller "Uncut Gems," the new Netflix movie sticks with the theme of basketball. Sandler will play an NBA scout who discovers an incredible talent in Spain and brings him to the United States.

Sandler discussed the project on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in late September, revealing that Philly native and Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry returned to the city this week to have a small role in the film. Numerous other NBA players are expected to make cameos. He starred alongside NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett in "Uncut Gems," which featured the Philadelphia 76ers' unexpected postseason run in 2012.

The new movie is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar, the son of the artist who made Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, Isaiah Zagar.

If we're lucky, maybe we'll see Sandler's new guitars in "Hustle" or in a future live performance.