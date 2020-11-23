More Events:

November 23, 2020

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals

The annual tree lighting ceremony will be a virtual event this winter

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Old City
Old City Holiday Window Contest Courtesy of/In Between Rivers

Sixteen small businesses throughout Old City are participating in the window decorating contest this winter. The contest will begin on Nov. 28 and end on Dec. 13. Many of the stores also are offering deals on Small Business Saturday and on Cyber Monday.

Historic Holidays returns to Old City from Saturday, Nov. 28, through New Year's Eve. The campaign aims to bring attention to the businesses and attractions in the neighborhood.

This year, all events will comply with COVID-19 safety and health guidelines. There will be no public tree lighting ceremony. Instead, it will be broadcast from the Betsy Ross House on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6:15 p.m. The Old City menorah lighting ceremony also will be a virtual event. It will take place Thursday, Dec. 10, at 4:30 p.m. Both can be live streamed on Old City's District's Facebook page.

People are still invited to take a drive or a walk (with their masks) through the neighborhood, however, to check out the window decorating contest.

Sixteen small businesses throughout the historic neighborhood are participating, including the Clay Studio, 2nd Story Brewing, Old City Coffee and Shane Confectionery. Their storefront windows will be festively decorated starting Thanksgiving weekend.

Many of the retailers are joining in Small Business Saturday, too. Boutiques, salons, spas, art galleries and more will offer deals on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Wellness Refinery will sell its special Chai-mmunity Latte and also will gift customers a $25 gift card with every product purchase of $75 or more. At Xeno’s Candy & Gifts, shoppers will receive a 10% discount (in-store only).

To find out what your favorite shop in Old City is offering, make sure to get in contact with them. Local museums, like the National Museum of American Jewish History and National Constitution Center, are celebrating Museum Store Sunday and there are lots of places partaking in Cyber Monday.

More details on Historic Holidays can be found on the Old City District website.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

