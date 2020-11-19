More Events:

November 19, 2020

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020

Boathouse Row will light up with holiday colors for Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday City Hall
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A virtual tree lighting ceremony at City Hall will be broadcast on 6abc this December.

The Philly Holiday Experience presented by Independence Blue Cross will feature new ways to celebrate the holidays while staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

A virtual tree lighting ceremony will be broadcast on 6ABC from the north side of City Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. to kick off the holiday season in Philadelphia. There will be no in-person event due to COVID-19, but people across the region can tune in from home to partake in the winter tradition.

It will feature recorded performances by three Philly-based artists: jazz singer Jessy Kyle, former "The Voice" contestant Julian King and recording artist Kathy Sledge.

RELATED: Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season | Holiday attractions return to Dilworth Park this winter | Christmas Village will return this winter with modified layout

City Hall Philly Holiday TreeThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The city's holiday tree is located at the Wawa Holiday Plaza. In previous years, crowds have gathered for the tree lighting ceremony but it will be a virtual event for 2020.

This year's tree is a 60-year-old white fir from Yule Tree Farms in New York that's more than 50 feet tall. For the holidays, it will be decorated with multi-color lights and painted ornaments. Two ornaments honoring the Black Lives Matter movement in Philadelphia and across the country are included this year.

Also, City Hall will feature an art installation, the Healing Heart Remembrance Wall, dedicated to the Philadelphians who lost their lives in 2020. Local artist Ife Nii-Owoo created the temporary installation, which will be located in the City Hall Courtyard. Look for the tree and installation beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Back for its fourth season, the Deck the Hall Holiday Lights at Dilworth Park will return Monday, Nov. 23. This year’s colorful light projection on City Hall’s west façade was redesigned to help enforce social distancing.

Unlike in past years when the light show ran at specified times, Deck the Hall Holiday Lights will play continuously throughout the evening on a 30-minute loop and without music. The hope is that it will keep crowds from gathering. The light show will start every evening at 5 p.m. and run through New Year's Day.

Across the city at another Philly landmark, there will be dazzling lights, too. Boathouse Row along the Schuylkill River will light up for the holidays on these dates:

Hanukkah: Dec. 10-18
Christmas: Dec. 19-25
Kwanzaa: Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Hanukkah lights Boathouse RowEd Newton/for PhillyVoice

Boathouse Row in 2016 celebrating Hanukkah.


Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday City Hall Philadelphia Christmas Holiday Lights Christmas Trees

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers trade Al Horford, picks to Oklahoma City for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson
Danny-Green_111820_usat

Investigations

More than 200 firearms missing from the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office, report says
Philadelphia-Sheriff-firearms

Prevention

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine develops strong immune response among older adults
AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.png

Sixers

Sixers select Tyrese Maxey with No. 21 pick in 2020 NBA Draft
tyrese-maxey-1_111820_usat

Odd News

'Pig couch' featured on viral, fake Craigslist ad turns out to be work of real Philly artist
pig couch craigslist ad

Holiday

Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020
Holiday tree Philadelphia City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved