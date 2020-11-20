Peddler's Village in Bucks County continues tradition of dazzling holiday lights

There's no Grand Illumination Celebration at Peddler's Village for 2020, but the Bucks County shopping destination will still feature a million lights on display through the holiday season. The trees, plants, buildings and gazebo are now covered in dazzling, multi-colored strands of lights for visitors to enjoy.

Since Santa didn't get to flip the switch to turn on the thousands of lights like in past years, he'll instead make surprise appearances on select weekends: Nov. 21-22, Nov. 28-29 and Dec. 5-6.

Masks are required outdoors when it is not possible to maintain at least a six-foot distance from others, in accordance with Pennsylvania state mandates.

The popular Gingerbread House Competition and Display is back this season. The 70-plus creative entries will remain on view through Saturday, Jan. 9.

Peddler's Village also is hosting a Merchants Open House through Sunday, Nov. 22. Sixty-five specialty shops and boutiques will welcome guests with gift-giving ideas. For those who don't want to shop in-person but still want to support small businesses, there's a Virtual Village.

Another event to take note of is "Elf on the Stealth." It's a family-friendly, outdoor walking mystery tour taking place weekends from Friday, Nov. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 10. Tickets are $25 and are available online.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 27, and continuing through early January, shopping hours at Peddler's Village will be extended to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

