November 09, 2020

Santa Claus will visit Philadelphia-area malls this holiday season for photos

COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place this winter during the photo sessions

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Santa Claus
Santa visiting local malls Photo by Tim Mossholder/on Unsplash

Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Exton Square, Springfield Mall, Willow Grove Park, Plymouth Meeting Mall and King of Prussia are all offering photo opportunities with Santa through the holiday season.

Got little ones at home excited to meet Santa Claus?

Visiting the jolly man in red will be a little different this year due to COVID-19, but families can still get their photo with Santa at several Philadelphia-area malls.

PREIT's Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Exton Square, Springfield Mall, Willow Grove Park and Plymouth Meeting Mall are all offering photo opportunities through the holiday season, as well as Simon Property Group's King of Prussia Mall.

This year at the PREIT locations, Santa will be stationed behind a plexiglass shield with a bench in front where visitors will sit. Families are able to interact with Santa through the shield. When it comes time for photos, masks can be removed for a quick snap.

A virtual experience is also being offered. Families can meet with Santa from the comfort of their home through a five-minute, one-on-one Zoom call.

Reservations and payment are required for both options. Each mall's website has specific details on prices and how to RSVP.

In addition, families can choose to pose for photos with a holiday backdrop before meeting Santa, or can pick the Ultimate Santa Experience. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can double their time with Santa and upgrade their photo experience to include story time. Family pet photos also are being offered on Mondays through Dec. 14.

Visits with Santa with no photos are free, but reservations are still required.

At King of Prussia Mall, Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of the photo experience, and guests are required to wear masks as well. A reservation and payment is required to get a holiday picture.

Below are Santa's hours at the local malls, with links to booking the photo sessions. Check the malls' respective websites for any changes through the holiday season.

Cherry Hill Mall

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Moorestown Mall

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Willow Grove Park

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Exton Square

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Springfield Mall

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Plymouth Meeting Mall

Starting Thursday, Nov. 12

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

King of Prussia Mall

 Starting Friday, Nov. 27

Monday – Saturday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visiting Santa isn't the only holiday fun taking place this winter at the local malls. Exton Square's Holiday Stroll will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can meet favorite holiday characters while enjoying live music and local vendors. The outdoor event will take place by the North Court entrance at the mall.

Other PREIT malls will also have holiday characters, including Disney's Elsa and Anna, stop by throughout the winter. On select dates, look for them between 4 and 7 p.m.

