Santa Claus will visit Philadelphia-area malls this holiday season for photos

Got little ones at home excited to meet Santa Claus?

Visiting the jolly man in red will be a little different this year due to COVID-19, but families can still get their photo with Santa at several Philadelphia-area malls.

PREIT's Cherry Hill Mall, Moorestown Mall, Exton Square, Springfield Mall, Willow Grove Park and Plymouth Meeting Mall are all offering photo opportunities through the holiday season, as well as Simon Property Group's King of Prussia Mall.

This year at the PREIT locations, Santa will be stationed behind a plexiglass shield with a bench in front where visitors will sit. Families are able to interact with Santa through the shield. When it comes time for photos, masks can be removed for a quick snap.

A virtual experience is also being offered. Families can meet with Santa from the comfort of their home through a five-minute, one-on-one Zoom call.

Reservations and payment are required for both options. Each mall's website has specific details on prices and how to RSVP.

In addition, families can choose to pose for photos with a holiday backdrop before meeting Santa, or can pick the Ultimate Santa Experience. Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can double their time with Santa and upgrade their photo experience to include story time. Family pet photos also are being offered on Mondays through Dec. 14.

Visits with Santa with no photos are free, but reservations are still required.

At King of Prussia Mall, Santa and his helpers will be wearing masks throughout the duration of the photo experience, and guests are required to wear masks as well. A reservation and payment is required to get a holiday picture.

Below are Santa's hours at the local malls, with links to booking the photo sessions. Check the malls' respective websites for any changes through the holiday season.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 12 Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Starting Friday, Nov. 27 Monday – Saturday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visiting Santa isn't the only holiday fun taking place this winter at the local malls. Exton Square's Holiday Stroll will be Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can meet favorite holiday characters while enjoying live music and local vendors. The outdoor event will take place by the North Court entrance at the mall.



Other PREIT malls will also have holiday characters, including Disney's Elsa and Anna, stop by throughout the winter. On select dates, look for them between 4 and 7 p.m.