Manayunk restaurant becomes Señor Grinch's for the holiday season

A Mexican restaurant on Main Street in Manayunk is embracing the holidays by transforming into Señor Grinch's.

The exterior of Taqueria Amor – the new name for Taqueria Feliz – is now covered with thousands of lights and other decorations.

The official opening date is Wednesday, but the restaurant hosted a preview weekend to get the neighborhood excited about the holiday pop-up and its Grinch-themed cocktails.

Señor Grinch's will be stay open through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Below are some photos of the exterior.

Philadelphia has imposed restrictions on restaurants through the end of the year in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases. Indoor dining at restaurants is again prohibited. Outdoor dining is limited to households only, with no more than four seats to a table.