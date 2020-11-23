More Events:

November 23, 2020

Manayunk restaurant becomes Señor Grinch's for the holiday season

Diners can sit outside looking at dazzling lights and enjoying festive, themed cocktails

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Senor Grinch's in Manayunk Source/PhillyVoice Staff

Taqueria Amor, located at 4410 Main St., is doing something fun for the holidays. The Mexican restaurant is decorated with lights and is selling Grinch-themed cocktails through the new year.

A Mexican restaurant on Main Street in Manayunk is embracing the holidays by transforming into Señor Grinch's.

The exterior of Taqueria Amor – the new name for Taqueria Feliz – is now covered with thousands of lights and other decorations.

RELATED: Tree lighting ceremony, Deck the Hall light show at City Hall reimagined for 2020 | Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list

The official opening date is Wednesday, but the restaurant hosted a preview weekend to get the neighborhood excited about the holiday pop-up and its Grinch-themed cocktails.

Señor Grinch's will be stay open through Wednesday, Jan. 6. Below are some photos of the exterior.

Philadelphia has imposed restrictions on restaurants through the end of the year in an effort to combat rising COVID-19 cases. Indoor dining at restaurants is again prohibited. Outdoor dining is limited to households only, with no more than four seats to a table.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

