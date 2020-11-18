More Events:

November 18, 2020

Holiday Pop-Up in Northern Liberties highlights small businesses

Head to 2nd Street to shop local on Black Friday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Northern Liberties holiday pop-up shops Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Girl Holding a Pen is one of the small businesses you can shop at the Holiday Pop-Up in Northern Liberties. Girl Holding a Pen provides custom calligraphy products, including holiday ornaments.

When purchasing gifts this holiday season, think about buying from small businesses in Philadelphia.

More than 15 local businesses and makers that don't currently have a brick and mortar retail space will set up in empty storefronts around 2nd Street, from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street, during the new Holiday Pop-Up.

RELATED: Curiosity Doughnuts pop-up coming to East Passyunk Avenue | Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns for the 2020 season | Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list

Shoppers can browse jewelry, holiday ornaments, natural soaps, baked goods, pantry staples and more over two weekends in Northern Liberties.

The event will take place from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and again from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6. Between 1 and 6 p.m., shoppers can check off gifts for every person on their list.

"The idea is to promote our existing small and local businesses, and to welcome potential new businesses to the neighborhood. It is a win-win for holiday shoppers and visitors who want a socially distanced and safe way to get their holiday shopping done," said Kristine Kennedy, executive director of Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.

Additionally, A Dash of Magic Events will pop-up on both Saturdays for the family-friendly "Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Snow Queen Brunch" at Germantown Garden Grill, which now features igloos for outdoor dining. Seatings will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person for igloo seating and $10 per person for regular outdoor seating. All ages are welcome, but kids who are big fans of Disney's Elsa will definitely get the most joy out of the experience.

There are plenty of other places to get food and drink in Northern Liberties, as well. And don't forget to stop by the neighborhood's existing retail shops. Many of them will have gifts for people on your list as well.

For participating Holiday Pop-Up locations, look for festive signs and posters. Social distancing and masks are required. Many merchants will offer contactless forms of payment.

Holiday Pop-Up

Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29
Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6
1-6 p.m. | Free to attend
Northern Liberties

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Philadelphia Gifts Northern Liberties

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

James Harden trade would likely cost Ben Simmons, and Sixers should pay the price
James-Harden_111220_usat

Transportation

As traffic deaths spike, Philly reveals updated Vision Zero action plan
Vision Zero Philly 2025

Illness

'Breakthrough finding' reveals why certain COVID-19 patients die
COVID-19 breakthrough study

Eagles

Eagles vs. Browns: Five matchups to watch
111720NickChubb

Food & Drink

Esquire gives Philly's Kalaya top spot on 'Best New Restaurants' list
Kalaya Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Philly-area restaurants offering takeout meals for Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner at Urban Farmer

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved