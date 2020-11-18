Holiday Pop-Up in Northern Liberties highlights small businesses

When purchasing gifts this holiday season, think about buying from small businesses in Philadelphia.

More than 15 local businesses and makers that don't currently have a brick and mortar retail space will set up in empty storefronts around 2nd Street, from Girard Avenue to Spring Garden Street, during the new Holiday Pop-Up.

Shoppers can browse jewelry, holiday ornaments, natural soaps, baked goods, pantry staples and more over two weekends in Northern Liberties.

The event will take place from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and again from Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6. Between 1 and 6 p.m., shoppers can check off gifts for every person on their list.

"The idea is to promote our existing small and local businesses, and to welcome potential new businesses to the neighborhood. It is a win-win for holiday shoppers and visitors who want a socially distanced and safe way to get their holiday shopping done," said Kristine Kennedy, executive director of Northern Liberties Business Improvement District.



Additionally, A Dash of Magic Events will pop-up on both Saturdays for the family-friendly "Enchanted in Northern Liberties: Snow Queen Brunch" at Germantown Garden Grill, which now features igloos for outdoor dining. Seatings will be at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person for igloo seating and $10 per person for regular outdoor seating. All ages are welcome, but kids who are big fans of Disney's Elsa will definitely get the most joy out of the experience.

There are plenty of other places to get food and drink in Northern Liberties, as well. And don't forget to stop by the neighborhood's existing retail shops. Many of them will have gifts for people on your list as well.

For participating Holiday Pop-Up locations, look for festive signs and posters. Social distancing and masks are required. Many merchants will offer contactless forms of payment.



Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29

Thursday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 6

1-6 p.m. | Free to attend

Northern Liberties