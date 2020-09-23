More Culture:

September 23, 2020

Vesper Dayclub becomes steakhouse for the fall season

Germantown Garden Grill will be open for dinner, brunch and Eagles games

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Germantown Garden Grill Courtesy of/Aversa PR

Vesper Dayclub is transforming into the open-air Germantown Garden Grill, a new steakhouse in Northern Liberties.

For the fall season, Vesper Dayclub is transforming into the open-air Germantown Garden Grill, which will debut this Friday. The concept, created by Glu Hospitality, will have seating for up to 120 guests in the more than 25,000-square-foot space.

Nicknamed the GG Grill, the new restaurant will offer dinner and weekend brunch, and will show Eagles games this football season.

Germantown Garden GrillCourtesy of/Aversa PR

Germantown Garden Grill is opening Friday, Sept. 25. The steakhouse will offer something many other restaurants cannot: poolside dining.

The heated saltwater pool will be lit up with colorful lights in the evening for poolside dining.

There will be seating on the main deck and Vesper's individual bungalows will serve as small, private dining rooms that can hold up to 15 people. The bungalows and lounge seating have permanent cover from the elements, but the deck seating will have umbrellas. Heaters and tents will be set up in the colder months, so guests can continue dining outside comfortably.

As a steakhouse, there's the expected filet, NY strip, ribeye and prime rib on the menu, as well as surf and turf options. Steaks can be upgraded to include lobster tail, crab cake or crab legs.

Other entrées include beer can chicken, teriyaki salmon and whole lobster. There's a raw bar, seafood tower, three types of wings, soups, salads and a burger, as well, among other menu items. For dessert, options include a six-layer chocolate cake and a layered, rainbow birthday cake.

As for drinks, guests can order cocktails, wine and beer, plus a few frozen drinks like the fall-inspired pumpkin piña colada.

During Eagles games, bottle service will be available, along with game day specials. GG Grill will have large-screen, HD TVs placed around the property to watch the game from the deck and lounge, while the individual bungalows each have large-screen TVs inside.

The restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Sunday from 5 to 11 p.m. On weekends, GG Grill will open at 11 a.m. for brunch. The full brunch menu will be available online soon. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

