Philadelphia Museum of Art adds food truck serving lunch, dinner

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has reopened to visitors, after being closed for months due to COVID-19. And now, food and drink offerings are back at the museum, too.

Constellation Culinary Group's Espresso Bar, located in the vaulted walkway at the north entrance, is up and running again. It serves a variety of coffee drinks, tea and snacks like chips, popcorn and chocolates.

The company also brought a new food truck, Prepped, to the north side of the museum. Visitors can find it by the Anne d'Harnoncourt Sculpture Garden.

It's also easily accessible to those enjoying the nearby Schuylkill River Trail, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Kelly Drive.

The food truck serves made-to-order lunch and dinner items, and will have rotating weekly specials.

Prepped's Menu:

Courtesy of/Constellation Culinary Group 'Prepped will provide the ease and convenience of a traditional food truck, but with the chef-driven, restaurant quality offerings that Constellation is known for,' said Scott Steenrod of Constellation Culinary Group.

• Café Burger – short rib blend, cheddar, special sauce, potato roll, lettuce, tomato, onion ($8)

• Grilled cheese – cheddar, provolone, Swiss, truffle aioli, sourdough ($7)

• Black bean burger – pickled cabbage, green goddess, harissa-labneh, potato roll ($8)

• All-beef hot dog – potato roll, spicy ketchup, beer mustard, crispy shallots, relish ($5)

• Philly Cheesesteak – caramelized onions, provolone, hoagie roll ($10)

• Free-range chicken tenders – served with fries, ketchup, honey mustard ($8)

• Smoked BBQ chicken wings – nuclear sauce, homemade blue cheese, celery sticks ($8)

• Loaded fries – smoked bacon, cheddar, sour cream, scallion ($7)

• French fries ($5)

• Truffle parmesan fries ($7)

The food truck will be closed Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Friday it will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday it will be open from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has new operating hours since reopening, but pay-what-you-wish admission is still offered on the first Sunday of each month and every Wednesday night.