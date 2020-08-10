More Culture:

August 10, 2020

Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum to reopen in September

Admission is pay-what-you-wish on opening day

By Pat Ralph
The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum have been closed since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak in March.

After being shut down for nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Rodin Museum will reopen to the public on Sept. 6. Museum members will have access to both starting on Sept. 3.

Given the ongoing public health crisis, the experience at both museums will be very different come September. 

Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets in advance, as the museums will be implementing capacity limits through timed reservations. 

Online ticket sales begin Monday, Aug. 17, and admission to the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be pay-what-you-wish on opening day. Going forward, pay-what-you-wish admission will be offered on the first Sunday of each month and every Wednesday night.

Access to the Rodin Museum is included with a Philadelphia Museum of Art general admission ticket. To visit the Rodin Museum only, admission is pay-what-you-wish.

Temperature screenings will be conducted upon arrival to both museums and all visitors old than 2 are required to wear face masks.

Guests will be required to stay 6 feet apart from other groups at all times. Markers have been placed throughout the museums to remind visitors to practice social distancing.

Plexiglass has been installed in areas where employees and guests interact, such as at visitors services desks and cashier stations in the museum store.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the museums, and enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces will be implemented.

Visitors should travel lightly, as only small bags are permitted inside both museums. Coat check will not be available, and items such as backpacks, large umbrellas and selfie sticks are prohibited. Additionally, eating or drinking is not permitted.

Guest must enter Philadelphia Museum of Art entrance that will be accessible to guests is the North Entrance facing Kelly Drive. The other entrances will remain closed.

Both museums will be operating with reduced hours. The complete listing of operating hours is available online.

As for the Philadelphia Museum of Art's other sites, the Perelman Building will remain closed through 2021, while the Mount Pleasant and Cedar Grove historic houses are shut down until further notice. All public programs are postponed until further notice, as well.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art indicated last month their intention to resume operations later this summer but did not announce a reopening date until Monday morning.

Pat Ralph
