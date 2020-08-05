More Culture:

August 05, 2020

The Wayward opens as newest outdoor dining destination this summer

American brasserie with raw bar and lots of gin opens at East Market

By Sinead Cummings
The Wayward at East Market is open for dinner, with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. The outdoor terrace has string lighting and lots of greenery.

Back in March, before COVID-19 shut down the city, a new restaurant announced it had plans to open in the historic Stephen Girard building in Center City.

As of this week, guests can now visit The Wayward, an American brasserie at East Market.

While indoor dining is not yet permitted in Philadelphia, the restaurant's outdoor patio is open to diners who want to drink gin and eat "French-rooted, American-style" foods under twinkling string lights.

The Wayward has the largest selection of gin in Philly, meant to pair with oysters and other raw bar favorites.

Cocktails include the restaurant's signature French 75 and there's also American and French wines, as well as a custom beer, The Wayward IPA, made by Iron Hill Brewery. The Philly location is a block away.

As for the menu, executive chef Yun Fuentes explains, "We are taking the American palette for food and incorporating strong French influences."

There are snacks like escargot croquettes and cheese with local charcuterie. Plates include steak frites, a Pennsylvania-raised angus beef burger with caramelized onions and gruyere and the duck salad Lyonnaise.

The Wayward is currently open for dinner, with happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. There's al fresco seating for 30 guests.

Seating is spaced a minimum of six feet apart and staff are required to wear masks. Guests must wear masks when not seated at a table and are asked to use virtual QR code menus. Reservations can be made online.

Until the indoor dining room is allowed to serve guests, those interested in checking out the AvroKo-designed space can take a peek at the photos below. The Wayward was inspired by the building’s Beaux Arts architectural style. It's located at 1170 Ludlow St.

Boasting the largest selection of gin in Philadelphia, the brasserie will also serve a large selection of craft cocktails.


'Everything from the menu to the design of The Wayward was a methodical process to ensure that we were infusing Philadelphia’s rich local history, while going beyond borders of the city to bring our brasserie to life,' says executive chef Yun Fuentes.


Sinead Cummings
