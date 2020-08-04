More Events:

August 04, 2020

Sofitel reopening with buy one night, get a second night free deal

The hotel in Rittenhouse is also offering a special wedding package

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Deals Hotels
Sofitel Philadelphia Courtesy of/Sofitel Philadelphia

The Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 6, and is offering a deal to guests who book in August.

For months, many of us have been mainly confined to our apartments and houses due to the coronavirus pandemic. After spending so much time in one setting, we could all use a change of scenery.

While traveling could increase your risk of illness from COVID-19, taking a staycation in your own city is one option to safely switch up your surroundings.

RELATED: Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop | Schulson Collective opening Char Kol, pop-up restaurant serving Korean barbecue

The Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse will reopen Thursday and is offering a deal to guests. Buy one night and get one free night. Guests can use this offer for stays through Dec. 30, but they must book by Aug. 23.

Sofitel Philadelphia will implement new health and safety protocols. There will be temperature checks for both guests and employees, and masks will be provided to guests and worn by all employees. 

Also, rooms will have a 48-hour "resting period" between guest stays, followed by cleaning and disinfection. In the rooms, guests will find new "wellness kits" with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

The hotel's rooms are newly renovated. There are 306 suites and 67 luxury suites, as well as the top-tier Presidential Suite.

In addition to the buy one, get one deal, the Sofitel also is running a wedding promotion. The package starts at $1,000 and is for a total of 13 people, which includes the engaged couple, the officiant and 10 guests. For brides and grooms who have had to cancel or change their wedding plans because of COVID-19, this is one option to have a celebration this summer.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Deals Hotels Philadelphia Rittenhouse Weddings Vacations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved