Sofitel reopening with buy one night, get a second night free deal

For months, many of us have been mainly confined to our apartments and houses due to the coronavirus pandemic. After spending so much time in one setting, we could all use a change of scenery.

While traveling could increase your risk of illness from COVID-19, taking a staycation in your own city is one option to safely switch up your surroundings.

The Sofitel Philadelphia in Rittenhouse will reopen Thursday and is offering a deal to guests. Buy one night and get one free night. Guests can use this offer for stays through Dec. 30, but they must book by Aug. 23.

Sofitel Philadelphia will implement new health and safety protocols. There will be temperature checks for both guests and employees, and masks will be provided to guests and worn by all employees.

Also, rooms will have a 48-hour "resting period" between guest stays, followed by cleaning and disinfection. In the rooms, guests will find new "wellness kits" with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

The hotel's rooms are newly renovated. There are 306 suites and 67 luxury suites, as well as the top-tier Presidential Suite.



In addition to the buy one, get one deal, the Sofitel also is running a wedding promotion. The package starts at $1,000 and is for a total of 13 people, which includes the engaged couple, the officiant and 10 guests. For brides and grooms who have had to cancel or change their wedding plans because of COVID-19, this is one option to have a celebration this summer.