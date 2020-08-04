More Events:

August 04, 2020

Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop

The schedule includes movie nights, yoga, Saturday morning cartoons and happy hour

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Outdoors
Sunset Social Courtesy of/Brandywine Realty Trust

Sunset Social is a rooftop bar and burger joint that sits above Walnut Street Cafe and The Post. Through October, it will host weekly events from yoga to family-friendly movie nights.

Sunset Social, located on the Cira Green rooftop park in University City, is offering a range of outdoor entertainment this summer, from movies to yoga.

The weekly programming will begin Wednesday and run through October. The full lineup of things to do is listed below.

RELATED: Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails | National Constitution Center offering month of free admission | How to watch the most talked about 2020 Emmy-nominated shows

Mondays

Thrive Yoga + Pilates is leading donation-based yoga classes at 6 p.m. starting Aug. 10. Proceeds from each class will benefit The School Mindfulness Project. Those interested can register online. Remember to bring a mat and water bottle.

Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, Sunset Social will host Yappy Hour. Bring your dog to Cira Green while enjoying food and drink. There will be dog treats for your pup, too. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA and Morris Animal Refuge. They'll also both bring puppies to the rooftop for on-site adoptions. Yappy Hour begins on Aug. 11.

Wednesdays

There will be lawn games beginning at 5 p.m., then a family-friendly movie will be screened at 8 p.m. Some upcoming films include:

Aug. 5 – "The Great Gatsby"
Aug. 12 – "Ford v Ferrari"
Aug. 19 – "Avatar"
Aug. 26 – "500 Days of Summer"
Sept. 2 – "10 Things I Hate About You"

Thursdays

Guest chef Kiki Aranita of Philly’s Poi-Dog will serve poke bowls to benefit her small business, which had to close due to the COVID-19 crisis. Specials include $5 rum runners, $5 jerk burgers and college students can eat and drink for half-price with their student ID. A DJ will spin summer hits from 5 to 8 p.m. before a movie will be shown on the big screen. Below are the first films that will be screened.

Aug. 6 – "Blue Hawaii"
Aug. 13 – "Muscle Beach"
Aug. 20 – "Beach Party"
Aug. 27 – "Beach Blanket Bingo"
Sept. 3 – "Gidget"

Fridays

"Golden Hour" on Friday nights is from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy half-off draft beer and frozen drinks starting Aug. 7.

Saturdays

Families are invited to picnic on the lawn and enjoy Saturday morning cartoons. There will be food and drink specials from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can order $2 cheeseburgers, $1 hot dogs and $5 drafts. Cartoon selections include:

Aug. 8 – "Frozen 2"
Aug. 15 – "Gummi Bears" complete series
Aug. 22 – "Tom & Jerry" 50th Anniversary
Aug. 29 – "Toy Story"
Sept. 5 – "Toy Story 2"

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Outdoors Philadelphia Family-Friendly Yoga Food & Drink University City Movies Happy Hour

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five Eagles training camp battles to watch
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Weather

New Jersey under state of emergency as Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, strong winds
Tropical Storm Isaias

Children's Health

Youth with diabetes more likely to stick to CGM if they're involved in the decision, CHOP study finds
Youth CGM devices

Sixers

The Sixers think their fourth-quarter defense 'stinks.' What has gone wrong?
Sixers-defense_080420_usat

Music

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' has biggest sales week of any 2020 album
Taylor Swift Billboard

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved