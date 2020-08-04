Sunset Social announces lineup of summer programming on the rooftop

Sunset Social, located on the Cira Green rooftop park in University City, is offering a range of outdoor entertainment this summer, from movies to yoga.

The weekly programming will begin Wednesday and run through October. The full lineup of things to do is listed below.

Mondays

Thrive Yoga + Pilates is leading donation-based yoga classes at 6 p.m. starting Aug. 10. Proceeds from each class will benefit The School Mindfulness Project. Those interested can register online. Remember to bring a mat and water bottle.

Tuesdays

On Tuesdays, Sunset Social will host Yappy Hour. Bring your dog to Cira Green while enjoying food and drink. There will be dog treats for your pup, too. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA and Morris Animal Refuge. They'll also both bring puppies to the rooftop for on-site adoptions. Yappy Hour begins on Aug. 11.

Wednesdays

There will be lawn games beginning at 5 p.m., then a family-friendly movie will be screened at 8 p.m. Some upcoming films include:

Aug. 5 – "The Great Gatsby"

Aug. 12 – "Ford v Ferrari"

Aug. 19 – "Avatar"

Aug. 26 – "500 Days of Summer"

Sept. 2 – "10 Things I Hate About You"

Thursdays

Guest chef Kiki Aranita of Philly’s Poi-Dog will serve poke bowls to benefit her small business, which had to close due to the COVID-19 crisis. Specials include $5 rum runners, $5 jerk burgers and college students can eat and drink for half-price with their student ID. A DJ will spin summer hits from 5 to 8 p.m. before a movie will be shown on the big screen. Below are the first films that will be screened.

Aug. 6 – "Blue Hawaii"

Aug. 13 – "Muscle Beach"

Aug. 20 – "Beach Party"

Aug. 27 – "Beach Blanket Bingo"

Sept. 3 – "Gidget"

Fridays

"Golden Hour" on Friday nights is from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy half-off draft beer and frozen drinks starting Aug. 7.

Saturdays

Families are invited to picnic on the lawn and enjoy Saturday morning cartoons. There will be food and drink specials from noon to 3 p.m. Guests can order $2 cheeseburgers, $1 hot dogs and $5 drafts. Cartoon selections include: