Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails

Gabi on North Broad is offering diners a deal. The French restaurant is serving $2 cocktails – and there are a variety to choose from, including a blood orange margarita, a cucumber basil gimlet and watermelon lemonade with vodka.

The deal will be available Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., so prepare to start happy hour a little early.

Gabi also will serve $5 beers and a menu of light bites to pair with the drinks. Bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania only can serve alcoholic beverages to patrons if a meal is purchased also.

The Art Deco-inspired restaurant has French-inspired dishes on the menu including escargot, a cheese platter, duck leg confit, ratatouille and roasted chicken with lemon and olives.

Chef Peter Woolsey opened Gabi last year. He also owns Bistrot La Minette in Queen Village and La Peg at FringeArts in Old City.