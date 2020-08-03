More Events:

August 03, 2020

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails

There are six drinks to choose from, including spiked watermelon lemonade

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails Nate Johnston/Unsplash.com

Enjoy a refreshing cocktail outside at Gabi this summer. The restaurant is offering $2 cocktails during happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m.

Gabi on North Broad is offering diners a deal. The French restaurant is serving $2 cocktails – and there are a variety to choose from, including a blood orange margarita, a cucumber basil gimlet and watermelon lemonade with vodka.

The deal will be available Tuesday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., so prepare to start happy hour a little early.

RELATED: Emmy Squared opens rooftop extension for pizza, beer, cocktails | Añejo opening in Northern Liberties with 50+ seats for outdoor dining

Gabi also will serve $5 beers and a menu of light bites to pair with the drinks. Bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania only can serve alcoholic beverages to patrons if a meal is purchased also.

The Art Deco-inspired restaurant has French-inspired dishes on the menu including escargot, a cheese platter, duck leg confit, ratatouille and roasted chicken with lemon and olives.

Chef Peter Woolsey opened Gabi last year. He also owns Bistrot La Minette in Queen Village and La Peg at FringeArts in Old City.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Cocktails Philadelphia Happy Hour Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Actual physical activity begins at Eagles training camp today
Carroll - Eagles Training Camp

Government

COVID-19 restrictions could be tightened if case numbers continue to climb, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey COVID-19 cases

Parenting

Timeouts improve kids' behavior if you do them the right way
Parenting Timeouts

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles planning subtle changes to make offense more efficient
57_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Doug_Pederson_KateFrese.jpg

Streaming

How to watch the most talked about 2020 Emmy-nominated shows
Limited - Normal People on Hulu

Food & Drink

Gabi in Philadelphia serving $2 cocktails
Gabi $2 cocktails

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved