Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad

Chef Peter Woolsey, who owns Bistrot La Minette in Queen Village and La Peg at FringeArts in Old City, is opening a new restaurant on North Broad.

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired all-day cafe serving French food, is set to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 4.

Gabi will offer lunch and dinner daily, with its all-day menu beginning at 11 a.m. and additional dishes available starting at 5 p.m. Brunch on the weekend will begin at 10 a.m.

Breakfast, which will start at 7 a.m., will be added in the coming weeks.



On the menu is what Woolsey describes as "French food without the fuss." Most dishes are less than $20. Guests can order escargots in roasted garlic-parsley butter (six for $8), croque madame ($13), duck confit ($15), steak frites ($23 for an 8-ounce steak) and other French classics.

Also, the all-day cafe will have a full bar serving wine, beer and cocktails.

Gabi is located at 339 N. Broad St. For those who plan on driving there, parking is $5 after 5 p.m. in the Hanover North Broad Garage. In addition, Gabi is located less than two blocks from the Race-Vine stop on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.