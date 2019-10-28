More Culture:

October 28, 2019

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired cafe, bringing French fare to North Broad

Peter Woolsey describes the menu as 'French food without the fuss'

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Gabi Rendering/Courtesy of Gabi

A rendering of Gabi, a French cafe opening on Nov. 4.

Chef Peter Woolsey, who owns Bistrot La Minette in Queen Village and La Peg at FringeArts in Old City, is opening a new restaurant on North Broad.

Gabi, an Art Deco-inspired all-day cafe serving French food, is set to open its doors on Monday, Nov. 4.

Gabi will offer lunch and dinner daily, with its all-day menu beginning at 11 a.m. and additional dishes available starting at 5 p.m. Brunch on the weekend will begin at 10 a.m. 

Breakfast, which will start at 7 a.m., will be added in the coming weeks.

On the menu is what Woolsey describes as "French food without the fuss." Most dishes are less than $20. Guests can order escargots in roasted garlic-parsley butter (six for $8), croque madame ($13), duck confit ($15), steak frites ($23 for an 8-ounce steak) and other French classics.

Also, the all-day cafe will have a full bar serving wine, beer and cocktails.

Gabi is located at 339 N. Broad St. For those who plan on driving there, parking is $5 after 5 p.m. in the Hanover North Broad Garage. In addition, Gabi is located less than two blocks from the Race-Vine stop on SEPTA's Broad Street Line.

