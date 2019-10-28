You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts

Candy gets all the love during Halloween, but there's another treat you'll want to pick up on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Federal Donuts has announced it is making spooky seasonally themed doughnuts that can be pre-ordered and picked up on the holiday.

Each order of a dozen fancy doughnuts comes with an assortment of flavors.

• Frankenstein (white chocolate)

• Pumpkin Spice Latte

• Candy Corn (old fashioned glaze)

• Ghost (marshmallow)

• Cookies 'N' Scream

• Berry Bloody

The price is $25 and orders can be picked up on Halloween at any of the shop's five brick-and-mortar locations, anytime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. The only exception is Federal Donuts' Second Street store, where doughnuts will need to be picked up by 3 p.m.

Orders can be placed online.

Pick up on Thursday, Oct. 31

$25 per order

Second Street: 1219 Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

West Philly: 3428 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Center City: 1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

South Street: 540 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

North Philly: 701 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

