More Events:

October 28, 2019

You can pre-order a dozen Halloween-themed doughnuts from Federal Donuts

These fancy treats will only be available on the holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
Federal Donuts Halloween flavors Source/Federal Donuts

Pre-order Halloween doughnuts from Federal Donuts this week.

Candy gets all the love during Halloween, but there's another treat you'll want to pick up on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Federal Donuts has announced it is making spooky seasonally themed doughnuts that can be pre-ordered and picked up on the holiday.

RELATED: Jet Wine Bar, Bluebird Distilling and Philadelphia Brewing Co. offering creative candy pairings for Halloween

Each order of a dozen fancy doughnuts comes with an assortment of flavors.

• Frankenstein (white chocolate)
• Pumpkin Spice Latte
• Candy Corn (old fashioned glaze)
• Ghost (marshmallow)
• Cookies 'N' Scream
• Berry Bloody

The price is $25 and orders can be picked up on Halloween at any of the shop's five brick-and-mortar locations, anytime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. The only exception is Federal Donuts' Second Street store, where doughnuts will need to be picked up by 3 p.m.

Orders can be placed online.

Federal Donuts Halloween Harvest

Pick up on Thursday, Oct. 31
$25 per order
Second Street: 1219 Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
West Philly: 3428 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Center City: 1632 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
South Street: 540 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
North Philly: 701 N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Halloween Philadelphia Doughnuts Federal Donuts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Joe Girardi already winning in Philadelphia after home run introduction with Phillies
Joe-Girardi-thinker_102819_usat

Animals

Deer smashes through Pa. cell phone store window, runs around, leaves through different window
Pennsylvania deer cell phone store scranton

Children's Health

CHOP researchers figure out how to get your picky eater to like more foods
picky eating habits CHOP

Eagles

Eagles injury updates: Some good news on Miles Sanders; DeSean Jackson returning to practice this week
Miles-Sanders_102819_usat

Television

NBC's 'The Good Place' shouts out Nick Foles' Super Bowl victory with the Eagles
051518NickFoles

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved