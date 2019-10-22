Jet Wine Bar, Bluebird Distilling and Philadelphia Brewing Co. offering creative candy pairings for Halloween

This Halloween season you can go on a bar crawl to three Philly spots and enjoy candy paired with alcoholic beverages. It's essentially trick-or-treating for adults.

If you choose to visit all three locations, you'll enjoy wine, spirits and beer with favorites like Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Peanut Chews and Hershey's Kisses.

The South Street wine bar is pairing some of its best wines with classic Halloween treats from Monday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 3. Each pairing is $15 and includes a glass of wine and candy.

• Brut Cava, Casteller, Spain, with Twizzlers – Sparkling wine pairs well with fruits such as strawberries and cherries. • Viognier, Martin Clerec with candy corn – Candies, like candy corn, want to be paired with a flavorful wine. • Late Bottled Vintage Port, Delaforce, Portugal, with dark chocolate, sea salt-roasted nuts – The port has notes of chocolate and dark cherries that balance well with the dark chocolate nuts.

In addition, Jet Wine Bar is also offering a flight of orange wines for $16, and is throwing a Halloween party in its wine garden on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Both The Bourse and Shops at Liberty Place outposts are pairing sweet treats with the locally-made craft spirits through Thursday, Oct. 31. Each pairing is $12 and includes a 1-ounce pour and candy.

• Straight four-grain bourbon with Hershey's Kisses – The bourbon has notes of vanilla and toffee, so it pairs well with chocolate. • American wheat whiskey with caramel corn – The wheat whiskey has notes of burnt vanilla and butterscotch, which you'll taste with the caramel corn. • Vodka with Junior Mints – With vodka with mint, you'll get a short and clean taste profile. • Straight rye whiskey with Twizzlers – The rye has a rich spice taste upfront and a floral fruity finish that tastes almost like cherry. • Juniperus gin with Sour Patch Kids – The gin is blended with fresh lemon and orange peels. Those citrus notes go well with the sour candy.

The brewing company on Frankford Avenue is pairing its beer with candy through Halloween night. For $5, guests can enjoy a pint paired with candy.

• Joe Coffee Porter with Peanut Chews – The porter is brewed with locally-roasted coffee and combined with chocolate malts, making it perfect to sip while biting into the classic Philly candy. • Kenz o’ Lantern with candy corn – Liquid pumpkin pie and candy corn are a perfect fall treat. • Kenzinger with M&M’s – The crisp, light-bodied brew complements the milk chocolate flavors in the candy without overpowering them. • Walt Wit with Twix – The white ale is crafted with a pinch of spice, giving it a flavor profile that melts perfectly into the caramel and milk chocolate of a Twix.

