Local beers to pair with your favorite Halloween candy

October 15, 2019
If you're handing out Halloween candy this year, make sure to save some for yourself.
After the trick-or-treaters have gone, it's your time to indulge in something from the candy stash, and because you're an adult, go ahead and pop open a cold beer from the fridge, too.
GoPuff, the app that delivers convenience store favorites and alcohol, has created a handy guide to which beers pair best with popular candies. Check it out below, plus our suggestions for local beers to try.
• Yards – Washington's Porter
• Evil Genius – Purple Monkey Dishwasher
• Philadelphia Brewing – Joe Coffee Porter
• Dock Street – Bohemian Pilsner
• Sly Fox – Pikeland Pils
• Dogfish Head – Punkin' Ale
• Yards – Brawler
• Evil Genius – #Adulting
• Tröegs – Perpetual IPA
• Conshohocken Brewing – Blood Money
• Neshaminy Creek – J.A.W.N.
• Yards – Philadelphia Pale Ale
• Tired Hands – HopHands
• Tröegs – DreamWeaver Wheat
• Love City – Love City Lager
• 2SP – Delco Lager
• Lancaster Brewing – Milk Stout
• Commonwealth Ciders – Razzberet Tart
• Wyndridge Farm – Crafty Cider
