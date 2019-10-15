More Culture:

October 15, 2019

Local beers to pair with your favorite Halloween candy

After the trick-or-treaters have gone, it's your time to indulge

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Halloween
Candy and beer pairings for Halloween 2019 sinead cummings/PhillyVoice

If you're wondering what beer to pair with your favorite Halloween candy, check out this guide. For example, Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme goes well with Yards Brewing Co.'s Philadelphia Pale Ale.

If you're handing out Halloween candy this year, make sure to save some for yourself. 

After the trick-or-treaters have gone, it's your time to indulge in something from the candy stash, and because you're an adult, go ahead and pop open a cold beer from the fridge, too.

RELATED: Victory Brewing Co. plans to open taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway

GoPuff, the app that delivers convenience store favorites and alcohol, has created a handy guide to which beers pair best with popular candies. Check it out below, plus our suggestions for local beers to try.

Resse's Peanut Butter Cups and Porter

• Yards – Washington's Porter
• Evil Genius – Purple Monkey Dishwasher
• Philadelphia Brewing – Joe Coffee Porter

Sour Patch Kids and Pilsner

• Dock Street – Bohemian Pilsner
• Sly Fox – Pikeland Pils

Kit Kat and Brown Ale

• Dogfish Head – Punkin' Ale
• Yards – Brawler

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and IPA

• Evil Genius – #Adulting
• Tröegs – Perpetual IPA
• Conshohocken Brewing – Blood Money

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme and Pale Ale

 Neshaminy Creek – J.A.W.N.
• Yards – Philadelphia Pale Ale
• Tired Hands – HopHands

Twix and Wheat Beer

• Tröegs – DreamWeaver Wheat

Nerds Rope and American Lager

• Love City – Love City Lager
• 2SP – Delco Lager

Snickers and Milk Stout

• Lancaster Brewing – Milk Stout

Gushers and Cider

• Commonwealth Ciders – Razzberet Tart
• Wyndridge Farm – Crafty Cider

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Halloween Philadelphia Candy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles still pursuing Jalen Ramsey; Howie Roseman drawing criticism
Howie-Roseman_101519_usat

Courts

Philly woman arrested on Wildwood beach in 2018 files federal lawsuit
Wildwood beach arrest lawsuit

Prevention

Could helmetless tackling training reduce football head injuries
Helmetless Tackling Football

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 7
101519CarsonWentz

Illness

Nurse pens viral post on vaccines: 'The flu shot is not always about you'
0918_Flu vaccines

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved