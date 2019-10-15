Local beers to pair with your favorite Halloween candy

If you're handing out Halloween candy this year, make sure to save some for yourself.

After the trick-or-treaters have gone, it's your time to indulge in something from the candy stash, and because you're an adult, go ahead and pop open a cold beer from the fridge, too.

GoPuff, the app that delivers convenience store favorites and alcohol, has created a handy guide to which beers pair best with popular candies. Check it out below, plus our suggestions for local beers to try.

Resse's Peanut Butter Cups and Porter

• Yards – Washington's Porter

• Evil Genius – Purple Monkey Dishwasher

• Philadelphia Brewing – Joe Coffee Porter



Sour Patch Kids and Pilsner

• Dock Street – Bohemian Pilsner

• Sly Fox – Pikeland Pils

Kit Kat and Brown Ale

• Dogfish Head – Punkin' Ale

• Yards – Brawler

Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers and IPA

• Evil Genius – #Adulting

• Tröegs – Perpetual IPA

• Conshohocken Brewing – Blood Money

Hershey's Cookies 'N' Creme and Pale Ale

• Neshaminy Creek – J.A.W.N.

• Yards – Philadelphia Pale Ale

• Tired Hands – HopHands

Twix and Wheat Beer

• Tröegs – DreamWeaver Wheat

Nerds Rope and American Lager

• Love City – Love City Lager

• 2SP – Delco Lager

Snickers and Milk Stout

• Lancaster Brewing – Milk Stout

Gushers and Cider

• Commonwealth Ciders – Razzberet Tart

• Wyndridge Farm – Crafty Cider

