5 totally unique Halloween events filled with boos and booze

Less than two weeks until Halloween!

This spooky season there's lots happening in Philadelphia, and we want to make sure you have all the details. Below are five events that offer a more unique experience than just a costume contest at your local bar, like spending an evening at a haunted circus, or getting your fortune told in Reading Terminal Market after-hours.

Read on for all the info on these frighteningly fun events.

Reading Terminal Market is throwing an after-hours Halloween party ahead of the holiday. On Friday, Oct. 25, adults are invited to eat and drink in the historic market while a DJ spins spooky favorites and a tarot card reader reveals guests' futures.

Tickets to the event are $80 and include delicious bites from favorite market merchants and alcoholic beverages from 8 p.m. to midnight.

VIP tickets are also available for $90. Perks include a private lounge, special food stations and bartending service.

Friday, Oct. 25

8 p.m. to midnight | $80-$90 per person

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107



The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts has transformed its 100-year-old building in Mt. Airy into a haunted circus experience.

On Friday, Oct. 25, walk the haunted pathways to experience eerie performances during an adults-only night. For the event, there will be a cash bar.

Tickets to attend are $10.

Friday, Oct. 25

7-10 p.m. | $10 per person

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

6452 Greene St., Philadelphia PA 19119

Check out a Halloween-inspired art show at One Liberty Observation Deck, located on the 57th floor of One Liberty in Center City.

Browse the creations by local artists from 6 to 9 p.m., while taking in stunning views of the city.

Guests are also invited to dress up for a costume contest and can purchase Evil Genius beer at the cash bar. Tickets to attend are $10 online and $15 at the door.

Friday, Oct. 25

6-9 p.m. | $10-$15 per person

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



The Twisted Tail's annual Halloween party is non-stop fun. In the decorated bar, enjoy live music by the Mikey Junior Band, a photo booth and the Slasher Hour, with different drink specials every 15 minutes starting at 11 p.m.

The bar's also hosting a costume contest with prizes for most creative and scariest.

Admission is free, but make sure to arrive early to secure a spot inside. The party kicks off at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Free admission

The Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19147



Horror on the Hill

Head to Callowhill on Halloween night for pizza, beer and dancing.

Throw on a costume and start the night at Wood Street Pizza, which will be serving a special black sesame-crusted pizza from 5 to 11 p.m.

After dinner, walk to Love City Brewing for drink specials, food trucks and live music by After Dinner Mints from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Then, you'll want to end your night dancing at The Trestle Inn. There will be a DJ, go-go dancers and drink specials all night, plus free admission.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Wood Street Pizza: 325 N. 12th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Love City Brewing: 1023 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

The Trestle Inn: 339 N. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.