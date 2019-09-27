More than 15 East Passyunk bars participating in 10th Witch Craft Beer Crawl

We're creeping closer to Halloween, and getting more and more excited about all the upcoming events surrounding the holiday.

One event sure to draw a crowd is the annual Witch Craft Beer Crawl in East Passyunk. Up to 500 people can attend on Wednesday, Oct. 23, by purchasing a ticket for $6.66 online or $10 on site.

The fee guarantees $4 beer specials from Founders Brewing Co. at all the participating bars, plus you'll get a witch hat to wear and a stamp card.

You can earn stamps by purchasing beer, other beverages or food. Collect five or more stamps and you can enter to win a gift certificate prize package worth more than $300.



As for the local haunts participating, they include chef Nick Elmi's cocktail bar ITV, Manatawny Still Works' tasting room and Spanish restaurant Barcelona Wine Bar. The full list is below. Garage, which has pinball and skeeball inside, is where bar crawlers need to register. After that, it's choose your own adventure.

• Barcelona Wine Bar

• Bing Bing Dim Sum

• Birra

• Bottle Shop

• Cantina los Caballitos

• Garage

• ITV

• Lucky 13

• Manatawny Still Works

• Pistolas Del Sur

• POPE

• Ray's Happy Birthday Bar

• Noir

• Plenty

• Separatist Beer Project

• South Philly Bar & Grill

• Stateside

• Stogie Joes

Wednesday, Oct. 23

5:30-9:30 p.m. | $6.66 online, or $10 on site

Register at Garage Passyunk

1231 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19147

