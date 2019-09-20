More Events:

September 20, 2019

Haunt is a pop-up Halloween-themed bar in Center City

During the four weeks it will be open, there will be special events

Haunt bar in Philadelphia Courtesy of/Lexy Pierce

Haunt is a spooky Halloween-themed bar open in Philadelphia for a limited time.

Head to the second floor of The Pearl Tavern, soon to open at 1123 Walnut St. in Midtown Village in the space that was formerly Irish Pub, for a pop-up Halloween-themed bar this October.

Operated by Townsend Wentz Restaurant Group and Arts in the Industry, Haunt will open on Thursday, Oct. 3.

RELATED: Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October | "Nightmare on the Schuylkill" bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

Inside the bar, local artist Bill Strobel of Chalk Art Philadelphia created an oversized mural. There will be art, glassware and barware crafted by local artists, in addition to spooky decorations.

To drink, there will be Halloween-themed concoctions, like Kiss of Death made with Jim Beam Black, pumpkin stout reduction and spicy bitters, and Black Cat with Tito's vodka, sherry and black olives. All cocktails will be available for $13.

Haunt will be open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. through Sunday, Nov. 3. There also will be special events during the four weeks it will be open.

Look forward to "Wands & Whisky Weekend" with a three-day magical movie marathon, "Game of Thrones White Walker Party" featuring Ommegang Brewing and Arts in the Industry's "Masquerade Ball," plus more.

The city's other pop-up Halloween-themed bar is also located in Center City, about a block away.

Haunt

Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Nov. 3
5 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1123 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

