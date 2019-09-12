'Nightmare on the Schuylkill' bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

"Nightmare on the Schuylkill" will take place Saturday, Oct. 26.
"Nightmare on the Schuylkill," a costumed bar crawl, has just been announced. The Halloween event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at three bars in University City.
Tickets ($29.95) include an open bar at all three locations from 8 to 11 p.m. There are also VIP tickets ($49.95) that include drinks made with 1800 Tequila, Maker's Mark, Grey Goose, Tanqueray and other premium spirits.
And since Halloween events are way more fun when everyone dresses up, there's a big incentive for bar crawlers to wear a costume. Winners of the costume contest will collect $500 for Best Individual Costume and $1,000 for Best Group Costume.
As for the three bars participating, they're all at Cira Centre South, but each will have its own theme.
Sunset Social (129 S. 30th St., rooftop) – Sideshow Carnival Theme
Sunset Social is a rooftop bar and burger joint that sits above Walnut Street Cafe and The Post.
Sunset Social goes from rooftop to big top for the Halloween bar crawl. Try the "Freaks Come Out at Night" cocktail and purchase carnival fare like corn dogs, fries and popcorn.
The Post (129 S. 30th St.) – "Stranger Things" Theme
Play an arcade game while waiting for the next round of beers.
Get ready to party like it's the '80s at this beer hall with arcade games. Sip on the "RIP Barb" and "Scoops Ahoy" cocktails, or fill up on classic mall food: chicken fingers and waffle fries.
Walnut Street Cafe is all-day cafe with a clean, open space.
To go with the jungle theme, the bar will be serving "Into the Wild" and "Earn Your Stripes" cocktails. To eat, bahn mi sliders, chicken and pineapple skewers, and chocolate covered bananas will be for sale.