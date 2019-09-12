More Events:

September 12, 2019

'Nightmare on the Schuylkill' bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

Costumed partiers can enjoy an open bar at three University City locations

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bar Crawl
Nightmare on the Schuylkill bar crawl happening Halloween weekend Photo by Bartek Wojtas/ from Pexels

"Nightmare on the Schuylkill" will take place Saturday, Oct. 26.

"Nightmare on the Schuylkill," a costumed bar crawl, has just been announced. The Halloween event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at three bars in University City.

Tickets ($29.95) include an open bar at all three locations from 8 to 11 p.m. There are also VIP tickets ($49.95) that include drinks made with 1800 Tequila, Maker's Mark, Grey Goose, Tanqueray and other premium spirits.

RELATED: Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October | "Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary adds new interactive experiences for 2019

And since Halloween events are way more fun when everyone dresses up, there's a big incentive for bar crawlers to wear a costume. Winners of the costume contest will collect $500 for Best Individual Costume and $1,000 for Best Group Costume.

As for the three bars participating, they're all at Cira Centre South, but each will have its own theme.

Sunset Social (129 S. 30th St., rooftop) – Sideshow Carnival Theme

Sunset SocialCourtesy of/Brandywine Realty Trust

Sunset Social is a rooftop bar and burger joint that sits above Walnut Street Cafe and The Post.

Sunset Social goes from rooftop to big top for the Halloween bar crawl. Try the "Freaks Come Out at Night" cocktail and purchase carnival fare like corn dogs, fries and popcorn.

The Post (129 S. 30th St.) – "Stranger Things" Theme

The Post in Philadelphia is a beer hall with arcade gamesCourtesy of/Neal Santos

Play an arcade game while waiting for the next round of beers.

Get ready to party like it's the '80s at this beer hall with arcade games. Sip on the "RIP Barb" and "Scoops Ahoy" cocktails, or fill up on classic mall food: chicken fingers and waffle fries.

Walnut Street Cafe (2929 Walnut St.) – Jungle Safari Theme

Walnut Street Cafe in University CityCourtesy of/Andrea Behrends

Walnut Street Cafe is all-day cafe with a clean, open space.

To go with the jungle theme, the bar will be serving "Into the Wild" and "Earn Your Stripes" cocktails. To eat, bahn mi sliders, chicken and pineapple skewers, and chocolate covered bananas will be for sale.

Nightmare on the Schuylkill

Saturday, Oct. 26
8-11 p.m. | $29.95-$49.95 for tickets
Three participating locations

Sinead Cummings

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

