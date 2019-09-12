'Nightmare on the Schuylkill' bar crawl to take place Halloween weekend

"Nightmare on the Schuylkill," a costumed bar crawl, has just been announced. The Halloween event will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, at three bars in University City.

Tickets ($29.95) include an open bar at all three locations from 8 to 11 p.m. There are also VIP tickets ($49.95) that include drinks made with 1800 Tequila, Maker's Mark, Grey Goose, Tanqueray and other premium spirits.

And since Halloween events are way more fun when everyone dresses up, there's a big incentive for bar crawlers to wear a costume. Winners of the costume contest will collect $500 for Best Individual Costume and $1,000 for Best Group Costume.

As for the three bars participating, they're all at Cira Centre South, but each will have its own theme.

Sunset Social (129 S. 30th St., rooftop) – Sideshow Carnival Theme

Courtesy of/Brandywine Realty Trust Sunset Social is a rooftop bar and burger joint that sits above Walnut Street Cafe and The Post.

The Post (129 S. 30th St.) – " Stranger Things" Theme

Sunset Social goes from rooftop to big top for the Halloween bar crawl. Try the "Freaks Come Out at Night" cocktail and purchase carnival fare like corn dogs, fries and popcorn.

Courtesy of/Neal Santos Play an arcade game while waiting for the next round of beers.

Walnut Street Cafe (2929 Walnut St.) – Jungle Safari Theme

Get ready to party like it's the '80s at this beer hall with arcade games. Sip on the "RIP Barb" and "Scoops Ahoy" cocktails, or fill up on classic mall food: chicken fingers and waffle fries.

Courtesy of/Andrea Behrends Walnut Street Cafe is all-day cafe with a clean, open space.

To go with the jungle theme, the bar will be serving "Into the Wild" and "Earn Your Stripes" cocktails. To eat, bahn mi sliders, chicken and pineapple skewers, and chocolate covered bananas will be for sale.

Saturday, Oct. 26

8-11 p.m. | $29.95-$49.95 for tickets

Three participating locations

