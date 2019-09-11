More Events:

September 11, 2019

'Terror Behind the Walls' at Eastern State Penitentiary adds new interactive experiences for 2019

Philly's popular Halloween attraction is filled with frights

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Attractions
Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary Courtesy of/Darryl Moran

"Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary is a haunted house in an abandoned prison.

Feeling brave? Philly's popular Halloween attraction "Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary is back for the 2019 season from Friday, Sept. 20, through Saturday, Nov. 9.

Visitors to the haunted house in the nearly 200-year-old prison must choose if they'll watch the action unfold around them, or mark themselves to interact with the maniacal surgeons, zombie inmates, blood-hungry creatures and other horrors inside the cellblocks.

RELATED: Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October | Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns | Rest in Peace 5K is evening race through Laurel Hill Cemetery

For 2019, "Terror Behind the Walls" is bringing back six scary attractions with new interactive experiences that Eastern State promises are more immersive than ever.

Those who choose the interactive experience may be grabbed, held back, sent into hidden passageways or even temporarily separated from their group.

For all the attractions, there are Hollywood-quality sets, animatronics and custom-designed soundtracks, and a team of makeup artists works to make the cast appear as fearsome and frightening as possible.

Tickets to the Halloween attraction start at $24 and vary by night. Buying a ticket in advance is the only way to guarantee entry, as dates often sell out.

Also, note that children and students receive a discount on Sunday evenings, and the last two nights are "Remix: Lights Out," which means visitors will experience all six attractions in complete darkness.

"Terror Behind the Walls"

Select dates from Friday, Sept. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 9
Tickets starting at $24
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Halloween Attractions Philadelphia Scary Haunted House Haunted Attractions Eastern State Penitentiary

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved