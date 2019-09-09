More Events:

September 09, 2019

Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

Walk through the family-friendly Halloween attraction in West Fairmount Park this fall

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Halloween
pumpkins at The Glow Courtesy of/CJM Public Relations

Pumpkins at The Glow – now called Jack's Pumpkin Glow – in Fairmount Park.

Thousands of intricately-carved jack-o'-lanterns will create a pumpkin wonderland in West Fairmount Park when Jack's Pumpkin Glow, formerly called The Glow, returns this fall.

The family-friendly attraction, back for a third year, will be open from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Halloween and into early November.

RELATED: Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October | MANAfest to take over Main Street in Manayunk this fall

Some of the jack-o'-lanterns on the short trail will depict movie stars, musicians, Disney characters and other recognizable figures, while others will be stacked together to create sculptures.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow in West Fairmount ParkCourtesy of/CJM Public Relations

Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes giant sculptures made from jack-o'-lanterns.

In the past, sculptures included huge dinosaurs and a dragon, a 30-foot pirate ship and a life-size motorcycle made from pumpkins.

In addition to the thousands of jack-o'-lanterns, there will be live pumpkin carving demonstrations, face painting and a pumpkin patch where attendees can pick their own to take home.

New for 2019, look for an expanded concessions area with seasonal foods, plus beer and wine.

Located next to The Mann Center, Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be open Thursday through Sunday evenings, and on select Wednesday nights. 

Times vary depending on the date. It typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to walk through. Tickets are $16.99 for children and $22.99 for adults. This year there are also a limited amount of  "anytime" tickets for $27.99 that allow guests to show up any time during open hours instead of having a designated time slot.

Jack's Pumpkin Glow

Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 3
$16.99-$27.99 tickets
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Halloween Philadelphia Pumpkins Fairmount Park Holidays

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Business

South Philly's Melrose Diner set to reopen this week
Melrose Diner South Philly reopen

Addiction

Fifth person dies from lung illness caused by vaping, CDC confirms
CDC fifth death lung illness

NFL

Eagles 'Let's Fly' hype video has us ready for Sunday's season opener against Washington
0906_EaglesVideo

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's car lacked crucial safety features in crash, likely led to severe injuries
Kevin Hart car crash safety

Food & Drink

All the best Oktoberfest celebrations this fall in Philly and nearby
23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved