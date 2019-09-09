Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes thousands of jack-o'-lanterns

Thousands of intricately-carved jack-o'-lanterns will create a pumpkin wonderland in West Fairmount Park when Jack's Pumpkin Glow, formerly called The Glow, returns this fall.

The family-friendly attraction, back for a third year, will be open from Saturday, Oct. 5, through Halloween and into early November.

Some of the jack-o'-lanterns on the short trail will depict movie stars, musicians, Disney characters and other recognizable figures, while others will be stacked together to create sculptures.

Courtesy of/CJM Public Relations Jack's Pumpkin Glow includes giant sculptures made from jack-o'-lanterns.

In the past, sculptures included huge dinosaurs and a dragon, a 30-foot pirate ship and a life-size motorcycle made from pumpkins.

In addition to the thousands of jack-o'-lanterns, there will be live pumpkin carving demonstrations, face painting and a pumpkin patch where attendees can pick their own to take home.

New for 2019, look for an expanded concessions area with seasonal foods, plus beer and wine.

Located next to The Mann Center, Jack's Pumpkin Glow will be open Thursday through Sunday evenings, and on select Wednesday nights.

Times vary depending on the date. It typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to walk through. Tickets are $16.99 for children and $22.99 for adults. This year there are also a limited amount of "anytime" tickets for $27.99 that allow guests to show up any time during open hours instead of having a designated time slot.

Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Nov. 3

$16.99-$27.99 tickets

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA



