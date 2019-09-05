MANAfest to take over Main Street in Manayunk this fall

The Manayunk Harvest Fest is now MANAfest, and will be a much larger event.

Instead of being confined to Pretzel Park, the festival will take over Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the car-free street, there will be outdoor dining, food trucks, pop-up shops, activities for kids and three stages with live music. Thirty-five of Manayunk's businesses are participating in MANAfest, and nearly as many street vendors.

When strolling Main Street, look for the stages at Green Lane, Grape Street and Pensdale Street. Performers include Loose & Alright, The Real Feel, The Groove Merchants and Hannah Taylor & The Rekardo Lee Trio.

Main Street will be lined with fun activities too, such as pumpkin carving and face painting, and there will be a petting zoo.

MANAfest will take place a few days before Manayunk's fall Restaurant Week, which will run from Monday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 29. Restaurants will offer three-course meals at $15, $25 and $35 price points.

Saturday, Sept. 21

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

Main Street, from Shurs Lane to Green Lane



