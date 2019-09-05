More Events:

September 05, 2019

MANAfest to take over Main Street in Manayunk this fall

There will be live music, food trucks, pumpkin carving and a petting zoo

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Manayunk
Stock_Carroll - Main Street in Manayunk Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia.

The Manayunk Harvest Fest is now MANAfest, and will be a much larger event. 

Instead of being confined to Pretzel Park, the festival will take over Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Kick off fall by sipping Pennsylvania cider at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park | Morgan's Pier will stay open in September and October for Fall Fest | Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

On the car-free street, there will be outdoor dining, food trucks, pop-up shops, activities for kids and three stages with live music. Thirty-five of Manayunk's businesses are participating in MANAfest, and nearly as many street vendors.

When strolling Main Street, look for the stages at Green Lane, Grape Street and Pensdale Street. Performers include Loose & Alright, The Real Feel, The Groove Merchants and Hannah Taylor & The Rekardo Lee Trio.

Main Street will be lined with fun activities too, such as pumpkin carving and face painting, and there will be a petting zoo.

MANAfest will take place a few days before Manayunk's fall Restaurant Week, which will run from Monday, Sept. 23, to Sunday, Sept. 29. Restaurants will offer three-course meals at $15, $25 and $35 price points.

MANAfest

Saturday, Sept. 21
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
Main Street, from Shurs Lane to Green Lane

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Manayunk Philadelphia Family-Friendly Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: The Phillies can still make a postseason run — but will they?
Bryce-Harper_090319_usat

Lawsuits

Wildwood man arrested for swimming naked in the bay loses civil rights lawsuit
Wildwood naked swimmer wharf restaurant

Children's Health

Facebook debuts new measure to halt spread of vaccine misinformation
Facebook Vaccine Info

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles season predictions, roster reactions and more
Doug Pederson Ronald Darby 3 - Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Linc

TV

First trailer for 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Season 14: Laser tag, gorillas, and lots of yelling
Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 14 trailer

Fitness

Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall
Carroll - Drexel Square and 30th Street Station

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved