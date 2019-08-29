More Events:

August 29, 2019

Kick off fall by sipping Pennsylvania cider at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

CiderFest returns on Saturday, September 21

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park Courtesy of/Pexels

In September, CiderFest will return to the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park, a collection of 18th and 19th-century homes preserved as museums.

CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park returns this fall.

On Saturday, September 21, festival-goers can spend the afternoon drinking hard cider at six mansions-turned-museums. The historic houses are some of the best-preserved examples of 18th and early 19th century American architecture.

As for the cider, it will all be locally produced. 

Attendees can enjoy pours from eight different Pennsylvania cideries, three of which are located in Philly.

CiderFest Participants:

• Hale & True (Philadelphia, PA)
• Kurant (Philadelphia, PA)
• Original 13 (Philadelphia, PA)
• Ploughman (Aspers, PA)
• Stone & Key (Montgomeryville, PA)
• Wyndridge Farms (Dallastown, PA)
• Dressler Estate (Downingtown, PA)
• Frecon Farms (Boyertown, PA)

The five-hour event will also include live music from Hot Club of Philadelphia, Poor Man's Gambit, Reverend TJ McGlinchey, River Bones Band, Veronica Underwood and Jackson Pines.

Early bird tickets are currently available for $40. The price will increase to $45 on Tuesday, September 3.

There's also a VIP option. The price is $65 through Labor Day, but will increase to $70 after that. 

Included in the upgraded package: samples of limited-edition ciders, VIP experiences at all six houses, access to a VIP lounge with food and seating, and a $35 membership to the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

All attendees will receive a souvenir tasting cup to drink cider samples from, and house-to-house transportation.

CiderFest at the Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

Saturday, September 21
Noon to 5 p.m. | $40-$65 per person
Historic Houses of Fairmount Park

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

