The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Munich will kick off its 186th Oktoberfest. That same day, Philadelphia's food hall, The Bourse, will also celebrate Oktoberfest by transforming into a beer hall for one day only.



There will be 16 German beers available with keepsake mugs, as well as food specials and entertainment.

At 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. there will be traditional dance performances by the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Polkadelphia will play.



Below is more information on the Oktoberfest food and drink.

• #getfried – Bratkartoffeln ($7.49 small | $9.49 medium)

• Freebyrd – Chicken schnitzel sandwich ($9.99)

• Grubhouse – Pork schnitzel ($10) and hot dog with sauerkraut ($4)

• Ka'Moon – Shawarma (meat $10 | veg $9)

• Kari's Tea Bar – Hot apple cider ($4.95) and chaider ($5.25)

• LALO – Schweinshaxe

• Marino Brother's – Cheesesteak topped with sauerkraut ($10)

• Mighty Melt – Grilled cheese with house-made sausage, cheddar and sauerkraut ($11)

• Rebel Taco – Black Forest Nachos with beer cheese ($5.99 + $3 for choice of meat)

• Rustica Rosticceria – Bratwurst platter ($10)

• Scoop DeVille – German chocolate ice cream ($6 small | $7 medium | $8 large)

• Barry's Buns – Pop-up pretzel bar

The beer will be available at TAPS Fill Station in 12-ounce pours ($3-$8) and traditional 1-liter pours ($9-$20).

• Lakefront – Pumpkin Lager and Oktoberfest

• Benediktiner – Oktoberfest

• Neshaminy Creek – Creekfest and Punkless Dunkel

• Von Trapp –Oktoberfest

• Wiseacre Oktoberfest

• Wurzburger – Festbier

• Urban Village – Oktoberfest and Stingy Jack

• Alesmith – Oktoberfest

• Ayinger – Oktoberfest

• Clown Shoes – Octofest

• Foreign Objects – Festbier

• Half Acre – Lagertown

• Port City – Oktoberfest

The Bourse Beer Hall

Saturday, Sept. 21

Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106



