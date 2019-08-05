More Events:

August 05, 2019

The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest

There will be 16 German beers available

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Bourse, originally built in the 1890's, just underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and will hold its grand reopening on Nov. 17. Here's a gallery of what has already opened in the completely-renovated space that resembles the likes of the New York's Chelsea Market.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, Munich will kick off its 186th Oktoberfest. That same day, Philadelphia's food hall, The Bourse, will also celebrate Oktoberfest by transforming into a beer hall for one day only.

There will be 16 German beers available with keepsake mugs, as well as food specials and entertainment.

RELATED: Cherry Street Pier venue for 10-year anniversary of FEASTIVAL | Summer Cocktail Social is three-hour party with some of Philly's best bartenders

At 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. there will be traditional dance performances by the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Polkadelphia will play.

Below is more information on the Oktoberfest food and drink.

• #getfried – Bratkartoffeln ($7.49 small | $9.49 medium)
• Freebyrd – Chicken schnitzel sandwich ($9.99)
• Grubhouse – Pork schnitzel ($10) and hot dog with sauerkraut ($4)
• Ka'Moon – Shawarma (meat $10 | veg $9)
• Kari's Tea Bar – Hot apple cider ($4.95) and chaider ($5.25)
• LALO – Schweinshaxe
• Marino Brother's – Cheesesteak topped with sauerkraut ($10)
• Mighty Melt – Grilled cheese with house-made sausage, cheddar and sauerkraut ($11)
• Rebel Taco – Black Forest Nachos with beer cheese ($5.99 + $3 for choice of meat)
• Rustica Rosticceria – Bratwurst platter ($10)
• Scoop DeVille – German chocolate ice cream ($6 small | $7 medium | $8 large)
• Barry's Buns  – Pop-up pretzel bar

The beer will be available at TAPS Fill Station in 12-ounce pours ($3-$8) and traditional 1-liter pours ($9-$20).

• Lakefront – Pumpkin Lager and Oktoberfest
• Benediktiner – Oktoberfest
• Neshaminy Creek – Creekfest and Punkless Dunkel 
• Von Trapp –Oktoberfest
• Wiseacre Oktoberfest
• Wurzburger – Festbier
• Urban Village – Oktoberfest and Stingy Jack
• Alesmith – Oktoberfest
• Ayinger – Oktoberfest
• Clown Shoes – Octofest 
• Foreign Objects – Festbier
• Half Acre – Lagertown
• Port City – Oktoberfest

The Bourse Beer Hall

Saturday, Sept. 21
Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
