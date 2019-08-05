The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest

August 05, 2019
On Saturday, Sept. 21, Munich will kick off its 186th Oktoberfest. That same day, Philadelphia's food hall, The Bourse, will also celebrate Oktoberfest by transforming into a beer hall for one day only.
There will be 16 German beers available with keepsake mugs, as well as food specials and entertainment.
At 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. there will be traditional dance performances by the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Polkadelphia will play.
Below is more information on the Oktoberfest food and drink.
• #getfried – Bratkartoffeln ($7.49 small | $9.49 medium)
• Freebyrd – Chicken schnitzel sandwich ($9.99)
• Grubhouse – Pork schnitzel ($10) and hot dog with sauerkraut ($4)
• Ka'Moon – Shawarma (meat $10 | veg $9)
• Kari's Tea Bar – Hot apple cider ($4.95) and chaider ($5.25)
• LALO – Schweinshaxe
• Marino Brother's – Cheesesteak topped with sauerkraut ($10)
• Mighty Melt – Grilled cheese with house-made sausage, cheddar and sauerkraut ($11)
• Rebel Taco – Black Forest Nachos with beer cheese ($5.99 + $3 for choice of meat)
• Rustica Rosticceria – Bratwurst platter ($10)
• Scoop DeVille – German chocolate ice cream ($6 small | $7 medium | $8 large)
• Barry's Buns – Pop-up pretzel bar
The beer will be available at TAPS Fill Station in 12-ounce pours ($3-$8) and traditional 1-liter pours ($9-$20).
• Lakefront – Pumpkin Lager and Oktoberfest
• Benediktiner – Oktoberfest
• Neshaminy Creek – Creekfest and Punkless Dunkel
• Von Trapp –Oktoberfest
• Wiseacre Oktoberfest
• Wurzburger – Festbier
• Urban Village – Oktoberfest and Stingy Jack
• Alesmith – Oktoberfest
• Ayinger – Oktoberfest
• Clown Shoes – Octofest
• Foreign Objects – Festbier
• Half Acre – Lagertown
• Port City – Oktoberfest
Saturday, Sept. 21
Noon to 6 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
The Bourse
111 S. Independence Mall E., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.