June 26, 2019

Cherry Street Pier venue for 10-year anniversary of FEASTIVAL

Tickets available for the 2019 culinary and live arts party

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Cherry Street Pier Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

Audi FEASTIVAL is turning 10. 

To celebrate a decade of the culinary and performance arts party that benefits FringeArts, FEASTIVAL will move to the trendy Cherry Street Pier on the Delaware River waterfront for 2019.

The party where more than 70 of the city's top restaurants will serve food and drink amongst live art will take place Thursday, Sept. 26.

Tickets are now on sale with early bird pricing through Monday, July 15. To get the 20 percent discount, use the code FEAST19 on either general admission or VIP tickets. The normal price is $300, or $450 for early admission.

While we don't know the full list of restaurants participating in September or the 2019 theme yet, we do have some details on the performance side.

This year, there will be a collaboration between internationally acclaimed choreographer Olaf Triebel, Montreal's 7 Fingers Circus Company and Philadelphia's Circadium, the nation's first accredited circus school and professional circus company.

FEASTIVAL was founded 10 years ago by Audrey Claire Taichman, who is a 2019 co-host with James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Solomonov, James Beard-nominated chef Nick Elmi and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr.

The party has raised more than $3 million for FringeArts.

2019 Audi FEASTIVAL

Thursday, Sept. 26
7-10 p.m. | $300 for general admission ticket, $450 for VIP
Cherry Street Pier
121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

