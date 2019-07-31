James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour making stop in Philadelphia

For the third consecutive year, the James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour will stop in Philadelphia.

Philly is one of 20 cities spanning across the country that are part of the 2019 traveling dinner series.

The Philadelphia Gala Dinner will take place Friday, Nov. 1 at the Fitler Club, and earlier that week there will be a new event, Raising the Bar, at Porta.



Tickets to the cocktail party on Wednesday, Oct. 30 are currently on sale for $75 per person.

Bites and cocktails will be served by local mixologists and chefs, including Michael Strauss (Mike's BBQ), Mike Cher (LaLo), Resa Mueller (LaLo), Caroline Hough (Porta), Judy Ni and Andy Tessier (Baology), Paul MacDonald (Friday, Saturday, Sunday), Aaron Deary (R&D), Colleen Nealon (Porta) and Maria Polise (ITV).

In addition, there will be a DJ and raffle tickets. Attendees will also receive tips and guidance on how they can help build a more sustainable world, starting in their own home.

On Nov. 1, the gala dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail and tasting reception, before dinner at 7:30 p.m. and a dessert reception afterward. Tickets are currently on sale for $350 per person.

VIP tickets, which include access to a Champagne reception with Marc Vetri (Vetri Cucina, Fitler Club) at 5:30 p.m., are also available for $650.

Vetri is this year's host, while Michael Solomonov (Zahav) is the local all-star chef and Michelle Bernstein (Café la Trova) is the national all-star chef attending. They will be the ones creating the evening's dinner menu showcasing America's rich and diverse culinary scene.

Providing hors d'oeuvres will be Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle (Spice Finch), Ange Branca (Sate Kampar) and Eli Collins (a.kitchen), among others, while desserts will be from James Matty (Suraya), Kate Jacoby (Vedge) and Samantha Kincaid (Cadence).

The Taste America culinary tour will spotlight issues within the James Beard Foundation's Good Food for Good platform, including food waste reduction, sustainability, inclusivity and chef advocacy. Also, all surplus food from Taste America events will be recovered and donated to hunger-fighting nonprofits in each city.

