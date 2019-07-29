Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

Center City District Restaurant Week returns this September.

Restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person, and some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.

There are tons of restaurants to choose from, including popular spots like El Vez, Fogo de Chao, Estia and Pumpkin, and trendy places like Blume and Sampan.

As for new participants, there are three: A Mano, Chatayee Thai and Franklin Social.

The fall edition of Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 27.

Diners can park for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. by presenting a voucher from participating restaurants.



Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 27

Multicourse meals for $20 or $35 per person



