July 29, 2019

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week

Restaurants to offer three-course dinners for $35 per person

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

Blume's main space has banquette seating areas for both lounging and a casual dining.

Center City District Restaurant Week returns this September. 

Restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $35 per person, and some will also offer three-course lunches for $20.

There are tons of restaurants to choose from, including popular spots like El Vez, Fogo de Chao, Estia and Pumpkin, and trendy places like Blume and Sampan. 

As for new participants, there are three: A Mano, Chatayee Thai and Franklin Social.

The fall edition of Restaurant Week will take place from Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 27.

Diners can park for $9 or less at participating Philadelphia Parking Association and Philadelphia Parking Authority facilities from 4:45 p.m. to 1 a.m. by presenting a voucher from participating restaurants.

Center City District Restaurant Week: Fall 2019

Sunday, Sept. 15, through Friday, Sept. 27
Multicourse meals for $20 or $35 per person

Sinead Cummings
