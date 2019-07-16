More Events:

July 16, 2019

Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019

Sample burgers from more than 60 restaurants, then vote on your favorite

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Burgers
Burger Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Who's ready to bite into a big, juicy burger?

The annual Burger Brawl, where more than 60 restaurants compete for best burger, is moving locations for 2019. 

This year, the all-you-can-eat event will be held at the Navy Yard on Sunday, Sept. 15.

RELATED: Misconduct Tavern's 1-mile run benefitting CHOP includes beer, burgers

Attendees will sample the various burgers, then vote on their favorite one. The 2018 People's Choice winner was the peanut butter and jelly burger from Lucky's Last Chance.

The judges chose Northeast Sandwich Co.'s Patty Melt as their favorite. The burger is made with a beef patty, pastrami-spiced pork belly, Thousand Island dressing, Cooper American cheese and pickled red cabbage on grilled rye bread.

The full list of competitors hasn't been revealed yet, so we can't speculate on who will be the big winners for 2019, but attendees can expect to taste a lot of delicious burgers.

Tickets are currently on sale for Burger Brawl. For a limited time, you can score a $15 discount with the code RINGSIDE. General admission is $45 and includes samples from all participating restaurants, plus a free cocktail. 

Additional drinks can be purchased from on-site bars. There will be a cocktail competition, too.

VIP tickets are also available for $100. Perks include early entry, access to the VIP lounge and unlimited drinks.

The event funds literacy programming through technology for underserved elementary and middle schools in Philadelphia.

Burger Brawl will take place rain or shine.

2019 Burger Brawl

Sunday, Sept. 15
2-5 p.m. | $45 general admission
The Navy Yard's Marine Parade Grounds

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Burgers Philadelphia Competitions Festivals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Mental Health

Scientists are closing in on a blood test screening for Alzheimer's disease
alzheimers blood test

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Space

July's Buck Moon is the first full moon of summer: Here's what you need to know
Buck Moon eclipse July 16

Celebrities

Pink fires back at critics of photo with kids running through Holocaust Memorial
Pink holocaust memorial

Fitness

Sign up for SUP class in Margate and receive $25 off purchase at pop-up shop
Stacey's Surf & Paddle in Margate City, New Jersey

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved