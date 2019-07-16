Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019

The annual Burger Brawl, where more than 60 restaurants compete for best burger, is moving locations for 2019.

This year, the all-you-can-eat event will be held at the Navy Yard on Sunday, Sept. 15.

Attendees will sample the various burgers, then vote on their favorite one. The 2018 People's Choice winner was the peanut butter and jelly burger from Lucky's Last Chance.

The judges chose Northeast Sandwich Co.'s Patty Melt as their favorite. The burger is made with a beef patty, pastrami-spiced pork belly, Thousand Island dressing, Cooper American cheese and pickled red cabbage on grilled rye bread.

The full list of competitors hasn't been revealed yet, so we can't speculate on who will be the big winners for 2019, but attendees can expect to taste a lot of delicious burgers.

Tickets are currently on sale for Burger Brawl. For a limited time, you can score a $15 discount with the code RINGSIDE. General admission is $45 and includes samples from all participating restaurants, plus a free cocktail.

Additional drinks can be purchased from on-site bars. There will be a cocktail competition, too.

VIP tickets are also available for $100. Perks include early entry, access to the VIP lounge and unlimited drinks.

The event funds literacy programming through technology for underserved elementary and middle schools in Philadelphia.



Burger Brawl will take place rain or shine.

Sunday, Sept. 15

2-5 p.m. | $45 general admission

The Navy Yard's Marine Parade Grounds

