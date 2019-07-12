More Events:

July 12, 2019

Misconduct Tavern's 1-mile run benefitting CHOP includes beer, burgers

Even though it's a short run, you'll still get a medal

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Misconduct Mile benefiting CHOP Courtesy of/Breslow Partners

The Misconduct Mile in August benefits the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

For the second year, Misconduct Tavern will host the Misconduct Mile benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The 1-mile race, which starts with a beer and ends with a beer, will take place Saturday, Aug. 3.

Runners will start at the Misconduct Tavern on John F. Kennedy Boulevard by Logan Square, where they'll receive a beer. From there, they'll make their way to the Misconduct on Locust Street near Rittenhouse Square.

Once across the finish line, runners will receive a medal, second beer and burger of their choice.

Registration for the beer-fueled event is $30. Remember to bring I.D. on race day if you want to drink.

The race is open to all ages, but only those 21-plus with I.D. will receive the two complimentary beers.

Misconduct Mile

Saturday, Aug. 3
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $30
Misconduct Tavern
Start: 1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
End: 1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

