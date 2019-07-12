Misconduct Tavern's 1-mile run benefitting CHOP includes beer, burgers

For the second year, Misconduct Tavern will host the Misconduct Mile benefitting the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The 1-mile race, which starts with a beer and ends with a beer, will take place Saturday, Aug. 3.

Runners will start at the Misconduct Tavern on John F. Kennedy Boulevard by Logan Square, where they'll receive a beer. From there, they'll make their way to the Misconduct on Locust Street near Rittenhouse Square.

Once across the finish line, runners will receive a medal, second beer and burger of their choice.

Registration for the beer-fueled event is $30. Remember to bring I.D. on race day if you want to drink.

The race is open to all ages, but only those 21-plus with I.D. will receive the two complimentary beers.

Saturday, Aug. 3

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | $30

Misconduct Tavern

Start: 1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

End: 1511 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102

