July 05, 2019

Drink wine, play games at Chaddsford Winery's adults-only summer camp

Spend a day at Camp Chaddsford this July

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Chaddsford Winery Courtesy of/Chaddsford Winery

Chaddsford Winery is the largest winery in the state.

Chaddsford Winery's popular adults-only summer camp is back for 2019 on two Saturdays this summer: July 20 and 27.

At Camp Chaddsford, guests will enjoy a wine tasting, team games, tie-dying and a build-your-own burger bar.

A wine tasting will feature exclusive wine cocktails and a beer tasting will be provided by Malvern, Pennsylvania's Locust Lane Craft Brewery.

At lunch, campers will get a drink ticket and sangria popsicle in addition to a burger (or black bean patty) and fries.

As for the games, expect volleyball, kickball, corn hole and more. At each activity station, campers will get stamped in order to earn extra drink tickets.

Campers can arrive anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person.

For those looking to stay overnight in the area after camp ends, Chaddsford Winery partnered with the Hilton Garden Inn of Kennett Square to offer a discount. Use the code CFW1 for July 20 or CFW2 for July 27 to get the discounted rate of $159 per night.

Camp Chaddsford

Saturday, July 20, and Saturday, July 27
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | $65 per person
Chaddsford Winery
632 Baltimore Pike, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

