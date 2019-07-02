There's a Champagne vending machine at the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia.

It use to be that you had to travel to Vegas to pop bottles of bubbly straight from a vending machine. Now, you can visit the lobby of the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia.

Late last week, a Moët Mini-matic popped up at the luxury hotel in Center City.

Moët and Chandon's vending machines are filled with chilled mini bottles of Brut Impérial and Rosé Impérial that each come with a tiny gold sipper, making it easier to down your bubbly straight from the bottle.

To get Champagne at the press of a button, go to the lobby bar and purchase a $25 gold token. You'll insert that into the vending machine and a robotic arm will gently lower your chosen bottle to the window without shaking it.

Tiny bottles of bubbly are becoming more and more trendy – possibly because they're incredibly cute, making them incredibly Instagrammable.

Another big brand, Ruffino Prosecco, also recently created something unique for sparkling wine enthusiasts.

The company partnered with Brooklyn-based designer Stickybaby to create a clear plastic tote designed to carry six mini bottles of bubbly. And it's waterproof so that ice can be added to the bag to chill the bottles.

The limited edition product is currently available for pre-order and will set you back $100. It does come pre-stocked with Ruffino Prosecco, though.

