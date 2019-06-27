Café Bustelo setting up shop in Fishtown for limited time

Café Bustelo, the Latin coffee brand, is opening a location in Fishtown, but only for a limited time. The one-of-a-kind cafe will be located inside a shipping container at 1221 Frankford Avenue.

Guests can purchase coffee drinks such as cafecito, colada, cortadito and café con leche, and also enjoy traditional Latin pastries including pastelitos and empanadas. There will be live music, too.



The pop-up coffee cafe will be open for three months, beginning Tuesday, July 9. After, it will move on to its next location.

Before Philly, the Café Bustelo shipping container was in Houston from March through May.

The Fishtown location will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

