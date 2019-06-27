More Events:

June 27, 2019

Café Bustelo setting up shop in Fishtown for limited time

Grab a colada and a pastry from the pop-up coffee shop on Frankford Avenue

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Cafe Bustelo setting up shop in Fishtown for limited time Photo by Nathan Dumlao/ on Unsplash

A Cafe Bustelo pop-up is coming to Fishtown this summer.

Café Bustelo, the Latin coffee brand, is opening a location in Fishtown, but only for a limited time. The one-of-a-kind cafe will be located inside a shipping container at 1221 Frankford Avenue.

Guests can purchase coffee drinks such as cafecito, colada, cortadito and café con leche, and also enjoy traditional Latin pastries including pastelitos and empanadas. There will be live music, too.

The pop-up coffee cafe will be open for three months, beginning Tuesday, July 9. After, it will move on to its next location. 

Before Philly, the Café Bustelo shipping container was in Houston from March through May.

The Fishtown location will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

