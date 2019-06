Dining Days returning to University City, now with lunch

University City Dining Days returns this summer from Thursday, July 18, through Sunday, July 28.

Popular restaurants such as White Dog Café, Distrito, Dock Street Brewery, Zavino, Vietnam Café and Clarkville will offer a three-course meal priced at either $15, $25 or $35. New this year, some restaurants will offer a pre-fixe lunch in addition to dinner.

Below are all the restaurants participating in 2019. There's a mix of cuisines from India, Ethiopia, China, Pakistan, Vietnam, Japan, Mexico and more.



Choose one – or more! – to visit this July and then check out the University Dining Days menu here.

$15

Dahlak – 4708 Baltimore Ave. (215) 726-6464 – dinner

HipCityVeg – 214 S. 40th St. (267) 244-4342 – lunch + dinner

Jezabel’s Café – 206 S. 45th St. (267) 519-2494 – lunch

KQ Burger – 3401 Walnut St. (215) 422-4610 – lunch + dinner

The Market Tavern – 3000 Market St. (215) 222-7400 – lunch + dinner

New Deck Tavern – 3408 Sansom St. (215) 386-4600 – dinner

New Delhi – 4004 Chestnut St. (215) 386-1941 – lunch + dinner

Pattaya Restaurant – 4006 Chestnut St. (215) 387-8533 – lunch + dinner

Thai Singha House – 3906B Chestnut St. (215) 382-8001 – dinner

Vientiane Café – 4728 Baltimore Ave. (215) 726-1095 – dinner

Vietnam Café – 816 South 47th St. (215) 729-0260 – dinner

$25

Baby Blues BBQ – 3402 Sansom St. (215) 222-4444 – dinner

Bridgewater's Pub – 30th Street Station (215) 387-4787 – lunch + dinner

Clarkville – 4301 Baltimore Ave. (215) 387-4992 – lunch + dinner

The Common – 3601 Market St. (215) 310-9828 – dinner

Copabanana – 4000 Spruce St. (215) 382-1330 – dinner

Dim Sum House – 3939 Chestnut St. (215) 921-5377 – dinner

Distrito – 3945 Chestnut St. (215) 222-1657 – dinner

Han Dynasty – 3711 Market St. (215) 222-3711 – dinner

JG Domestic – 2929 Arch St. (215) 222-2363 – lunch + dinner

Landmark Americana – 3333 Market St. (215) 222-4500 – lunch + dinner

Sabrina's Café – 227 N 34th St. (215) 222-1022 – dinner

Sangkee Noodle House – 3549 Chestnut St. (215) 387-8808 – lunch + dinner

Tipsy Bistro – 3131 Walnut St. (215) 921-8551 – dinner

World Cafe Live – 3025 Walnut St. (215) 222-1400 – dinner

Zavino – 3200 Chestbut St. (215) 823-6897 – lunch + dinner

$35

48th Street Grille – 310 S 48th St. (267) 244-4764 – lunch + dinner

City Tap House – 3925 Walnut St. (215) 662-0105 – lunch + dinner

CO-OP – 20 S. 33rd St. (215) 398-1874 – lunch + dinner

Dock Street Brewery – 701 S. 50th St. (215) 726-2337 – dinner

Louie Louie – 3617 Walnut St. (267) 805-8585 – dinner

Pod – 3636 Sansom St. (215) 387-1803 – dinner

Walnut Street Café – 2929 Walnut St. (215) 867-8067 – lunch + dinner

White Dog Café – 3420 Sansom St. (215) 386-9224 – dinner

Thursday, July 18 through Sunday, July 28

$15, $25 or $35 per person for dinner or lunch

Restaurants in University City

