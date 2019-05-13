Shop The Food Trust’s Market at Cherry Street Pier on Saturdays

The Food Trust's Market at Cherry Street Pier, presented by Aetna, is a new open-air market series on the waterfront.



Described as "not your average farmers market," The Food Trust's Market will kick off on July 13.

Saturdays, through November 16, shoppers will find fresh, affordable food from Philly-area sellers, plus goods from independent retailers.

So far, the vendor lineup includes:

• Birchrunhill Farms

• Ca Phe Roasters

• The Chilly Banana

• Dump N Roll

• Frecon Farm

• Funkaesthetik

• Hickory Grove Gardens

• La Chocolatera

• Little Noodle

• Philly Tacos

• The Potato Homestead

• Pound Cake Heaven

• Slurp

• Sharrah Orchards

The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Where else can you shop for produce and art while enjoying free entertainment, getting a bite to eat from fantastic local food vendors, having a drink in an open-air garden right on the water, and taking in spectacular views of the Ben Franklin Bridge?," said Joe Forkin, President of the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, on the Cherry Street Pier.



The renovated warehouse is a mixed-use public space with artist studios, a market space, garden and concessions. Events at Cherry Street Pier include pop-up art exhibits, festivals and performances.

Saturdays, from July 13 through Nov. 16

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cherry Street Pier

121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



