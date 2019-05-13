More Events:

May 13, 2019

Join thousands at the Italian Market Festival, one of the city’s most popular block parties

Bring the whole family to enjoy delicious food, a greased pole climbing contest and more

By Sinead Cummings
Stock_Carroll - Vegetables in the Italian Market Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Vegetables for sale on 9th Street in the Italian Market.

The Italian Market Festival returns this weekend, on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19. The annual block party at the nation's oldest outdoor market will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.

Experience the traditional Procession of Saints and the greased pole climbing contest, as well as the John Marzano Halfball Tournament and Auto Image car show.

The main reason to attend the festival, though, is to eat. Bite into all kinds of Italian and Italian-American foods, like fresh pasta, homemade sausages, cannoli, imported cheeses and pizza, sold by curbside vendors and speciality shops.

There will be beer, wine and live music, too.

The Italian Market spans over 20 city blocks, but the festival will take place mainly on Ninth Street.

2019 South 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Saturday, May 18 through Sunday, May 19
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
S. Ninth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 (from Fitzwater Street to Wharton Street)

Sinead Cummings
